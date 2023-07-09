Ali Adams impresses but ‘Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1’ as boss Dick Campbell gives verdict on trialists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ali Adams impresses but ‘Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1’ as boss Dick Campbell gives verdict on trialists

Adams has made an impressive step-up from Musselburgh Athletic and looked confident in goal as Lichties clinched a 2-1 friendly win over Stirling Albion.

By Ewan Smith
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS
Ali Adams was impressive in goal for Arbroath. Image: SNS

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has praised keeper Ali Adams – but told him Derek Gaston still holds the gloves to the No 1 spot.

Adams turned in a confident display in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stirling Albion, showing great communication and crisp kicking.

But the club’s Player of the Year Gaston still holds the jersey with Arbroath due to kick off their competitive campaign on July 19th in the Viaplay Cup against Cowdenbeath.

Gaston is just seven clean sheets away from drawing level with Arbroath’s all-time record shut-out keeper Craig Hinchliffe.

And with summer signing Adams – who joined from Musselburgh Athletic – keeping him on his toes, Gaston’s levels could go up again.

Ali Adams will challenge Derek Gaston for the keeper’s jersey at Arbroath. Image: Ali Adams / SNS

“Ali has done well for us since he’s come in,” said Campbell

“His kicking is good, as is his communication. He’s got a sore finger at the moment so is punching the ball more than normal.

“But he’s definitely settling in well.

“Derek Gaston is still my number one but Ali is showing to me that he can push Derek.

“I’m pleased with how all the new signings are settling. We’ve brought six in so far and there will be more to come.”

Dick Campbell praises ‘useful’ trialists after Ali Adams impact

Kenan Dunnwald-Turan made his first start since signing for Arbroath. Image: Ewan Smith / DCT Media.

German striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan made his first start since penning a one-year deal on Friday.

He showed a good touch and link-up play before being replaced by the English-born goalscoring striker trialist.

Ryan Dow gave Arbroath the lead after clever play from Mark Stowe.

Kieran Moore levelled for Stirling Albion before a stunning strike from the trialist gave Arbroath the win.

With Arbroath due to face Dundee next, Campbell could seal deals for at least one new player before Dark Blues visit Gayfield on Wednesday.

Dick Campbell was impressed by the Arbroath trialists. Image: SNS

“We had one or two trialists who looked quite useful,” added Campbell.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how our business is going and how the team is coming together.

“You can see what Kenan brings. He’s a link-up player who will make players round about him play.

“Let’s give him a chance to get fully up to speed. He couldn’t train on Wednesday because he went back home before signing so we’ll get more minutes into his legs.”

