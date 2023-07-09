Ali Adams impresses but ‘Derek Gaston is Arbroath No 1’ as boss Dick Campbell gives verdict on trialists

Arbroath boss Dick Campbell has praised keeper Ali Adams – but told him Derek Gaston still holds the gloves to the No 1 spot.

Adams turned in a confident display in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Stirling Albion, showing great communication and crisp kicking.

But the club’s Player of the Year Gaston still holds the jersey with Arbroath due to kick off their competitive campaign on July 19th in the Viaplay Cup against Cowdenbeath.

Gaston is just seven clean sheets away from drawing level with Arbroath’s all-time record shut-out keeper Craig Hinchliffe.

And with summer signing Adams – who joined from Musselburgh Athletic – keeping him on his toes, Gaston’s levels could go up again.

“Ali has done well for us since he’s come in,” said Campbell

“His kicking is good, as is his communication. He’s got a sore finger at the moment so is punching the ball more than normal.

“But he’s definitely settling in well.

“Derek Gaston is still my number one but Ali is showing to me that he can push Derek.

“I’m pleased with how all the new signings are settling. We’ve brought six in so far and there will be more to come.”

Dick Campbell praises ‘useful’ trialists after Ali Adams impact

German striker Kenan Dunnwald-Turan made his first start since penning a one-year deal on Friday.

He showed a good touch and link-up play before being replaced by the English-born goalscoring striker trialist.

Ryan Dow gave Arbroath the lead after clever play from Mark Stowe.

Kieran Moore levelled for Stirling Albion before a stunning strike from the trialist gave Arbroath the win.

With Arbroath due to face Dundee next, Campbell could seal deals for at least one new player before Dark Blues visit Gayfield on Wednesday.

“We had one or two trialists who looked quite useful,” added Campbell.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how our business is going and how the team is coming together.

“You can see what Kenan brings. He’s a link-up player who will make players round about him play.

“Let’s give him a chance to get fully up to speed. He couldn’t train on Wednesday because he went back home before signing so we’ll get more minutes into his legs.”