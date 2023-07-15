Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 55, in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 55, in Dundee

Neighbours reported seeing a number of police within the cul-de-sac throughout the day.

By James Simpson
Police outside an address on Cumnock Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police have launched a probe after the death of a man at a property in Dundee.

Officers were called to an address in Cumnock Place within the Linlathen area of the city shortly after 9am on Friday.

Officers say the death of a 55-year-old man is currently being treated as unexplained as they conduct their inquiries.

Cumnock Place, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One resident who did not wish to be named said she was “upset” to hear someone had died.

She said: “I only became aware of the incident in the afternoon, that’s when I saw all the police in the street.

“There was a lot of activity, both uniformed officers and CID were here.

“I was upset to hear someone had died.”

‘Devastating news’

Another man described seeing CID officers entering the street shortly before 6pm.

He said: “It’s devastating news someone has died.

“I’d saw the police car positioned outside one of the properties and the officers were changing guard throughout the afternoon.

“The police were still here at around 6pm, that’s when I saw two CID officers going back into the address.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to that persons family.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Cumnock Place in Dundee at around 9.10 am on Friday, July 14, 2022 following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. Next of kin have been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

