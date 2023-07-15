Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man, 55, in Dundee

Police have launched a probe after the death of a man at a property in Dundee.

Officers were called to an address in Cumnock Place within the Linlathen area of the city shortly after 9am on Friday.

Neighbours reported seeing a number of police within the cul-de-sac throughout the day.

Officers say the death of a 55-year-old man is currently being treated as unexplained as they conduct their inquiries.

One resident who did not wish to be named said she was “upset” to hear someone had died.

She said: “I only became aware of the incident in the afternoon, that’s when I saw all the police in the street.

“There was a lot of activity, both uniformed officers and CID were here.

“I was upset to hear someone had died.”

‘Devastating news’

Another man described seeing CID officers entering the street shortly before 6pm.

He said: “It’s devastating news someone has died.

“I’d saw the police car positioned outside one of the properties and the officers were changing guard throughout the afternoon.

“The police were still here at around 6pm, that’s when I saw two CID officers going back into the address.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to that persons family.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to an address in Cumnock Place in Dundee at around 9.10 am on Friday, July 14, 2022 following the sudden death of a 55-year-old man.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. Next of kin have been informed.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”