Ukrainian student who fled war-torn country almost a decade ago set to graduate from Abertay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Ukrainian student who fled war-torn country almost a decade ago set to graduate from Abertay

Nick Nesterenko, who is originally from Donetsk, will graduate with a degree in ethical hacking on Friday. 

By Laura Devlin
Nick Nestorenko will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Nick Nestorenko will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A student who fled war-torn Ukraine almost 10 years ago is set to graduate from Abertay University.

Nick Nesterenko, who is originally from Donetsk, will graduate with a degree in ethical hacking on Friday.

The 21-year-old’s graduation will be the culmination of an almost decade-long journey which started when his family was displaced in the aftermath of the 2014 coup.

Escaping the city on one of the last flights out of Donetsk airport before it was destroyed, Nick and his family eventually settled in the Middle East.

It was here the teenager first learned English, setting him on the path to Dundee.

‘I only knew how to order an orange juice’

He said: “I enrolled in an international school when I was in the Middle East and I knew no English really, I only knew how to order an orange juice.

“But with the help of Google translate, I eventually began to learn.

“Then when I was in year ten I started looking at universities to see what I wanted to study.

“I was a big fan of computers from childhood – I got my first Gameboy when I was three and that’s where it started.

“I was also doing well in the GCSE’s at the school so I wanted to continue with the British education.”

Nick Nestorenko fled  Donetsk with his family in 2014. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

He added: “I did my research and found that cyber security is one of the hardest disciplines in computing and I wanted a challenge.

“I then found out Abertay does ethical hacking which, first of all sounds cool, and they were the first in the world to offer this degree.

“They invented it so they must be the best and that’s why I started aiming to get a place into the university.”

Donetsk airport came under heavy bombardment in 2014 and was completely destroyed.

Nick eventually began studying in Dundee in 2019, having never been to the UK prior to arriving in the city.

He said: “It was a complete culture shock. Scotland is so different to Ukraine – the people, the language, even just the general vibe.

“I felt completely out of my comfort zone in the beginning but kept reminding myself of why I was here.

“I came to this country to study and everything I’ve done here has been based around the university.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here at Abertay, including the staff.”

War happening ‘almost half my life’

Asked if it had been difficult to focus on his studies whilst war rages in his homeland, Nick admitted the conflict had become a sad reality for all Ukrainians.

He said: “My grandparents live in Donetsk and they are getting bombarded almost daily.

“They have a country house with a big yard and they regularly get bombs (falling) there.”

“But for me it started in 2014 so it’s been years. That’s almost 50% of my life and people can get used to anything.”

The 21-year-old hopes continue his studies at Abertay after he graduates on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Following last year’s invasion by Russia, Abertay was among those opening its doors to young people fleeing the conflict.

And with around 30 students arriving in September 2022, Abertay asked Nick if he could help settle them in to their new surroundings.

He said: “I created a channel on (social media app) Telegram because it’s the most popular social network in Ukraine right now but no one uses it here.

“It was essentially a means of communication to let people know what was going on and some of the university staff were on there as well.”

Nick is currently undertaking an internship with the security engineering department at Lloyds Banking Group in Edinburgh and hopes to be accepted onto a PhD programme at Abertay after his graduation.

More from Dundee

Fire damage at Clepington Court in Dundee
Woman's anger after furniture set on fire outside Dundee flats
Matthew Bellhouse-Moran and Ray Macfarlane in front of HMS Unicorn.
Future of Dundee's HMS Unicorn secured with huge £1.1m donation
Netta Spence, former life president of the Phibbies has died.
Obituary: Netta Spence, teacher, and member of Broughty Ferry Phibbies for 75 years
Scott Kyles outside his home in Leith Walk, Dundee. Image: Scott Kyles/Facebook.
Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into 'jungle'
Paul Rice was jailed for nine months. Image: DCT Media
Dundee thug who attacked three police officers is jailed
Ruairidh Milton, founder of Forward Your Fitness.
New gym rejected by Dundee City Council over 'town centre first' policy
Michael Torano. Image: Facebook.
Dundee slasher left victim with 12cm facial cut
Andrew Hunter's mask slipped when he brutally murdered his wife in 1987. Image: DC Thomson/Roddie Reid.
Andrew Hunter: Do answers to unsolved murders lie in grave of depraved Carnoustie killer?
Jane Morrison (right), and her wife Jacky Morrison-Hart who died in October 2020, aged 49, after contracting coronavirus while at Ninewells Hospital
Perthshire woman who lost wife to Ninewells Hospital-acquired Covid tells UK inquiry of trauma
Bryony Duthie, second left, with mum Stephanie, left, aunt Brooke and Brooke's fiance Connor Brown
Family 'praying for miracle' as Dundee teen, 18, fights for life in Spanish hospital