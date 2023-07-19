Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into ‘jungle’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into ‘jungle’

Leith Walk's Scott Kyles says 'I'm all for rewilding but the place looks like a ghetto'.

By James Simpson
Scott Kyles outside his home in Leith Walk, Dundee. Image: Scott Kyles/Facebook.
Scott Kyles outside his home in Leith Walk, Dundee. Image: Scott Kyles/Facebook.

A Dundee resident claims months of neglect have left his street looking like a “jungle”.

Scott Kyles is one of those living in Leith Walk who believe the area is being “forgotten about” after public paths were neglected for months.

The Menzieshill resident shared pictures with The Courier showing wildly unkempt paths.

Overgrown footpath on Leith Walk.
Overgrown area of Leith Walk. Image: Scott Kyles.

Despite flagging the issues to Dundee City Council in late May, he says the area still hasn’t improved.

The 37-year-old became so exacerbated that he and a neighbour began clearing the mess.

‘I’m all for rewilding but the place looks like a ghetto’

The Abertay University business management student said: “It’s been like this for months, the weeds around the public paths have been growing and growing.

“I’m a home owner here and flagged the issue to the council in late May.

“I’m all for rewilding but the place looks like a ghetto.

“I have an allotment and decided to get some tools to start clearing it myself as I’d become exasperated by the lack of progress.

“I’m all for taking pride in our bit but members of the public shouldn’t be maintaining public paths.

“Some of the ground floor properties had weeds stretching to about 6ft at their windows.

“The area resembled a jungle in some parts.”

Paths remain overgrown

While Scott and another local resident took matters into their own hands they were only able to clear some of the area.

He added: “This issue with the overgrown paths is going right along Leith Walk.

“We tidied the area around our front bit.

“You do get the feeling the area is largely being neglected for it to get so badly overgrown.”

 

Dundee City Council acknowledged Scott Kyles' tweet in May.
Dundee City Council acknowledged his tweet in May. Image: Scott Kyles/Twitter.

Dundee City Council gave assurances that it provides a “high standard” of maintenance throughout the city.

A spokesman said: “We look to provide a full and high standard of environmental management to all areas throughout the city.

“The site was recently sprayed, with further weed removal work planned for the end of this week.

“Our crews will continue with their scheduled annual maintenance for the Menzieshill area as planned.”

