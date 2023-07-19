Dundee residents take action after claiming neglect has turned street into ‘jungle’

A Dundee resident claims months of neglect have left his street looking like a “jungle”.

Scott Kyles is one of those living in Leith Walk who believe the area is being “forgotten about” after public paths were neglected for months.

The Menzieshill resident shared pictures with The Courier showing wildly unkempt paths.

Despite flagging the issues to Dundee City Council in late May, he says the area still hasn’t improved.

The 37-year-old became so exacerbated that he and a neighbour began clearing the mess.

‘I’m all for rewilding but the place looks like a ghetto’

The Abertay University business management student said: “It’s been like this for months, the weeds around the public paths have been growing and growing.

“I’m a home owner here and flagged the issue to the council in late May.

“I’m all for rewilding but the place looks like a ghetto.

“I have an allotment and decided to get some tools to start clearing it myself as I’d become exasperated by the lack of progress.

“I’m all for taking pride in our bit but members of the public shouldn’t be maintaining public paths.

“Some of the ground floor properties had weeds stretching to about 6ft at their windows.

“The area resembled a jungle in some parts.”

Paths remain overgrown

While Scott and another local resident took matters into their own hands they were only able to clear some of the area.

He added: “This issue with the overgrown paths is going right along Leith Walk.

“We tidied the area around our front bit.

“You do get the feeling the area is largely being neglected for it to get so badly overgrown.”

Dundee City Council gave assurances that it provides a “high standard” of maintenance throughout the city.

A spokesman said: “We look to provide a full and high standard of environmental management to all areas throughout the city.

“The site was recently sprayed, with further weed removal work planned for the end of this week.

“Our crews will continue with their scheduled annual maintenance for the Menzieshill area as planned.”