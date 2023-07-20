Married couple graduating from same university course eyeing honeymoon celebration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Married couple graduating from same university course eyeing honeymoon celebration

Jaromir and Veronika Stifter will both receive bachelor of arts degrees with honours in computer arts from Abertay University.

By Laura Devlin
Veronika and Jaiomir Stifter will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Veronika and Jaiomir Stifter will graduate on Friday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A married couple who are set to graduate from the same university course are hoping to celebrate with a long-overdue honeymoon.

Jaromir and Veronika Stifter will both receive bachelor of arts degrees with honours in computer arts at Abertay University’s graduation on Friday.

The couple, who are originally from the Czech Republic, first met over a decade ago when they were both in high school, before moving to Dundee in 2016.

Speaking about how they first met, Veronika, 27, said: “We were both in the same high school but we actually didn’t meet there, we met on a school trip to France.

“I accidentally spilt coffee on him at breakfast!”

Jaromir and Veronika Stifter came to Dundee in 2016. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The couple both had a dream of pursuing a career in video games and opted to move to Dundee, first getting a flat in the Hawkhill area of the city.

Jaromir, 26, explained: “We came to Scotland in 2016 after my high school graduation with nothing other than a little bit of savings.

“We chose Dundee because we did not want to move to too big of a city because we are from relatively small villages back in the Czech Republic.”

“Our goal was to come here and study”, Veronika added.

Honeymoon beckons

After several years of working, Jaromir and Veronika eventually managed to secure a place at Dundee and Angus College in 2019 before advancing into the third year of the computer arts degree programme at Abertay.

And it was during this time that Jaromir finally popped the question.

Veronika said: “When we had been together for a few years, whenever we went back home people would always say, ‘how about a wedding then?’.

“We would always say after our studies but then (in 2019) he just went for it.”

Jaiomir and Veronika Stifter at Abertay University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Jaromir added: “We started planning for the wedding after the engagement but then lockdown happened.”

The couple eventually got married back home in the Czech Republic in August 2021  after the lifting of Covid restrictions allowed them to travel.

However despite it being almost two years since tying the knot, they are yet to find time for a honeymoon.

Jaromir said: “There wasn’t much time for our honeymoon so we are still planning that.”

Veronika added: “We will see (about going after graduation) but hopefully!”

