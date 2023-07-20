Married couple graduating from same university course eyeing honeymoon celebration

A married couple who are set to graduate from the same university course are hoping to celebrate with a long-overdue honeymoon.

Jaromir and Veronika Stifter will both receive bachelor of arts degrees with honours in computer arts at Abertay University’s graduation on Friday.

The couple, who are originally from the Czech Republic, first met over a decade ago when they were both in high school, before moving to Dundee in 2016.

Speaking about how they first met, Veronika, 27, said: “We were both in the same high school but we actually didn’t meet there, we met on a school trip to France.

“I accidentally spilt coffee on him at breakfast!”

The couple both had a dream of pursuing a career in video games and opted to move to Dundee, first getting a flat in the Hawkhill area of the city.

Jaromir, 26, explained: “We came to Scotland in 2016 after my high school graduation with nothing other than a little bit of savings.

“We chose Dundee because we did not want to move to too big of a city because we are from relatively small villages back in the Czech Republic.”

“Our goal was to come here and study”, Veronika added.

Honeymoon beckons

After several years of working, Jaromir and Veronika eventually managed to secure a place at Dundee and Angus College in 2019 before advancing into the third year of the computer arts degree programme at Abertay.

And it was during this time that Jaromir finally popped the question.

Veronika said: “When we had been together for a few years, whenever we went back home people would always say, ‘how about a wedding then?’.

“We would always say after our studies but then (in 2019) he just went for it.”

Jaromir added: “We started planning for the wedding after the engagement but then lockdown happened.”

The couple eventually got married back home in the Czech Republic in August 2021 after the lifting of Covid restrictions allowed them to travel.

However despite it being almost two years since tying the knot, they are yet to find time for a honeymoon.

Jaromir said: “There wasn’t much time for our honeymoon so we are still planning that.”

Veronika added: “We will see (about going after graduation) but hopefully!”