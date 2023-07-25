Insulation trial bid for Dundee’s oldest housing estate to tackle freezing conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Insulation trial bid for Dundee’s oldest housing estate to tackle freezing conditions

The Logie estate, opened in 1920 is the oldest in Scotland and is now a conservation area to protect its history.

By Liam Rutherford
Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Logie estate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Homes on Scotland’s oldest housing estate in Dundee could soon be fitted with insulation after residents reported freezing conditions during winter.

The Logie estate, opened in 1920 is the oldest in Scotland and is now a conservation area to protect its history.

However this has caused difficulty in improving homes on the estate, including installing external insultation.

It is now hoped new internal insulation techniques can be trialled on an empty property, when one becomes available.

It comes after council tenants reported being unable to keep their homes warm in winter.

Fraser Macpherson, West End councillor and Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, has long been campaigning for internal insulation on the estate.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He said: “The council intended to undertake a trial at one void property with latest internal insulation techniques and, assuming success, move forward with a programme of internal insulation for Logie council tenants.”

A similar trial is already under way in the nearby Tullideph area.

The view up Lime Street from Logie Avenue in 1960.

When Mr Macpherson approached council officers for an update, Louise Butchart, head of housing and construction services, said: “Similar to the pilot property at Tullideph, we intend to use the next available void in Logie to trial the solution.

“We are just waiting on a void becoming available and then this pilot will progress alongside Tullideph.”

When will new insulation be installed?

There has been no confirmed date for when work will begin, but Liberal Democrat Councillor Michael Crichton suggested considerable work in the area won’t be seen for at least three years.

Mr Crichton said: “It is looking likely that a start on site for the full programme at Logie will be within the 2026/27 financial year.

“We think the tenants at Logie, Corso and Abbotsford have all waited too long for these improvements and we will continue to press the council to programme this as soon as possible.”

Mark Flynn, the council’s neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management convener,  confirmed that a pilot scheme is being proposed for the Logie estate.

Mark Flynn. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Mr Flynn said: “We are strongly committed to tackling fuel poverty, investing in the city’s housing stock and helping tenants to have homes fit for the demands of the 21st century.

“We are proposing a pilot scheme to introduce new internal insulation solutions within the Tullideph and Logie areas of the city to provide similar energy-efficiency measures within this unique conservation area.”

More from Dundee

Clarks on Dundee Murraygate.
Clarks: Dundonians give their views as shoe shop closes for final time
Martel Maxwell says there's nobody quite like Billy Boyle. Image: DC Thomson
MARTEL MAXWELL: 'Maverick' Dundee solicitor Billy Boyle was a trailblazer, mischief-maker and best company
Sean Mitchell.
Prison 'inevitable' for Dundee rapist who attacked vulnerable woman
Illustrations taken from the from the Levelling Up Fund - Transport Bid by Dundee City Council
Redevelopment of Bell Street car park site expected to begin to next year
Scotland’s teenage pregnancy rate has fallen for the 14th consecutive year to the lowest level on record (Katie Collins/PA)
Teenage pregnancies highest in NHS Tayside
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony.
Mum's relief as Dundee teen fighting for life in Spain set to fly home
8 Osprey View, Fowlis, Dundee
Family home near Dundee has its own indoor swimming pool
Fans enjoying a concert at Slessor Gardens
James and Bastille concerts in Dundee: Full details including stage times, site map and…
Ninewells Hospital.
Death of woman at Ninewells Hospital to be probed in court
Izzy Tait from Dundee won Scotland's Strongest Woman competition. She is pictured with her trophy alongside the runners-up. Image: Bryan Robertson Photography.
How Dundee gran Izzy overcame rare brain condition to become Scotland's Strongest Woman