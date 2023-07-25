Ian Murray aiming for ‘any sort of win’ as Raith Rovers aim to seize initiative from Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Murray aiming for ‘any sort of win’ as Raith Rovers aim to seize initiative from Kilmarnock

The Stark's Park outfit can go top of Viaplay Cup Group F with a win over 90 minutes against Kilmarnock.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

Jack Hamilton will return to the Raith Rovers squad for Wednesday night’s crunch match in Group F of the Viaplay Cup.

He will be joined by Euan Murray who is in line to make his second debut for the club against his former side Kilmarnock.

The 29-year-old centre-back has been “training well”, according to his manager, but it is unclear if he will start the game.

Euan Murray signed a two-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.
Euan Murray signed a two-year deal at Raith Rovers. Image: Raith Rovers/Tony Fimister.

“We’ll try and give him a little bit in the game, at least – and get him up to speed as quick as we can,” the Raith boss told Courier Sport.

‘Any sort of win’ will do, says Stark’s Park boss

Other than that it’s as you were for Rovers in terms of availability. Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ross Matthews and Ethan Ross remain on the sidelines.

Three points at Rugby Park would put the Stark’s Park club top of the section with Annan Athletic still to play on Saturday.

But the Rovers boss said any kind of win will do. A victory on penalties would see them on six points going into that final group fixture.

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.

“Any win of any sort keeps it alive, really – even a win on penalties,” he said. “We’re going to need nine points, minimum, to give ourselves a chance.

“A win over 90 minutes would put on seven points and in with a good chance. If we don’t then we know what we need to do [going into the final group fixture on Saturday].”

Ian Murray sets out what Raith Rovers can expect from Kilmarnock

Murray is expecting a difficult evening against a Premiership side that has strengthened well over the summer.

The Rovers boss took in their most recent victory, a 2-0 win on Saturday versus Dunfermline at KDM Group East End Park.

“I expect them to be solid. Derek McInnes’ teams are always very solid,” he said. “They’re always very good, well-drilled, very fit.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes. Image: SNS.

“I watch them on Saturday and that’s exactly what they were –  and they have a lot of pace in the wide areas.

“We know it’s a tough one but we’ve got to go down there and see if we can do it – it will be a marker of where we are.”

