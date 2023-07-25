Ian Murray aiming for ‘any sort of win’ as Raith Rovers aim to seize initiative from Kilmarnock

Jack Hamilton will return to the Raith Rovers squad for Wednesday night’s crunch match in Group F of the Viaplay Cup.

He will be joined by Euan Murray who is in line to make his second debut for the club against his former side Kilmarnock.

The 29-year-old centre-back has been “training well”, according to his manager, but it is unclear if he will start the game.

“We’ll try and give him a little bit in the game, at least – and get him up to speed as quick as we can,” the Raith boss told Courier Sport.

‘Any sort of win’ will do, says Stark’s Park boss

Other than that it’s as you were for Rovers in terms of availability. Aidan Connolly, Scott Brown, Ross Millen, Ross Matthews and Ethan Ross remain on the sidelines.

Three points at Rugby Park would put the Stark’s Park club top of the section with Annan Athletic still to play on Saturday.

But the Rovers boss said any kind of win will do. A victory on penalties would see them on six points going into that final group fixture.

“Any win of any sort keeps it alive, really – even a win on penalties,” he said. “We’re going to need nine points, minimum, to give ourselves a chance.

“A win over 90 minutes would put on seven points and in with a good chance. If we don’t then we know what we need to do [going into the final group fixture on Saturday].”

Ian Murray sets out what Raith Rovers can expect from Kilmarnock

Murray is expecting a difficult evening against a Premiership side that has strengthened well over the summer.

The Rovers boss took in their most recent victory, a 2-0 win on Saturday versus Dunfermline at KDM Group East End Park.

“I expect them to be solid. Derek McInnes’ teams are always very solid,” he said. “They’re always very good, well-drilled, very fit.

“I watch them on Saturday and that’s exactly what they were – and they have a lot of pace in the wide areas.

“We know it’s a tough one but we’ve got to go down there and see if we can do it – it will be a marker of where we are.”