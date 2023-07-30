Dundee woman, 65, ‘left isolated’ as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman, 65, ‘left isolated’ as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses

Doreen Bruce, who has several health conditions, relies on her scooter to get out and about.

By Poppy Watson
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee
Doreen Bruce on her mobility scooter outside her home in Downfield, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A disabled Dundee woman says she has become “isolated” due to her foldable electric mobility scooter being banned from Xplore buses.

Doreen Bruce, who struggles to walk due to spinal stenosis, osteoporosis and arthritis, relies on her scooter to get out and about.

The 65-year-old from Downfield claims she has taken it on board Xplore Dundee buses for nearly three years, with no problems.

But in April, while trying to board a number 5 on Perth Road, she says she was told the scooter could no longer be taken on board the buses due to a new policy.

Since then, Doreen – who does not drive and is on benefits – says she has been unable to use buses and is having to pay for taxis.

Xplore Dundee bans mobility scooters over ‘size’ and ‘space limits’

A spokesperson for Xplore confirmed it “does not permit mobility scooters” on its services – but could not say when this ban was introduced.

The firm says the ban is down to the “size and manoeuvrability” of scooters, as well as the “limited space available on vehicles”.

However, wheelchairs and prams are still welcomed on board.

Doreen Bruce standing in her living room with her mobility scooter
Doreen relies on her scooter to get around. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Scooter belonging to Doreen Bruce folded down
The scooter folds down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Doreen said: “My little scooter is actually smaller than most wheelchairs and prams.

“It only weighs 20kg and takes up no space at all.

“When I fold it up there is still room for a pram or wheelchair on board.

“I’m allowed it on a cruise, on a plane, but not a bus – it doesn’t make sense.”

‘I’ve become more isolated’

The retired Ninewells nursing assistant says the ban has been “detrimental” to her wellbeing.

She said: “I’ve become more isolated.

“Unless I’ve got the bus I have to go by taxi and that costs money.

“If I want to go out with my husband, it’s not affordable.

“I’m on disability PIP, and my husband is totally blind so he is on benefits, so it’s just not good.

Xplore Dundee buses in Dundee city centre
Xplore Dundee buses in Dundee city centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’ve had the scooter for nearly three years – it is just a shock when I was able to use it for all that time and then suddenly I can’t.

“I’m too embarrassed and scared to try getting on with it again in case they wont let me on.

“I don’t want to take the chance and get knocked back, while everyone is sitting there and staring at me.”

Xplore explains mobility scooter bus ban

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We can confirm that we do not permit mobility scooters to be used on our services.

“This is due to the size and manoeuvrability of mobility scooters and the limited space available on vehicles.

“Wheelchairs, whether manual or powered, are welcomed on board however.”

Mobility scooters on buses: What are the rules?

According to charity Bus Users UK, which represents passengers, there is no legal requirement for bus firms to allow mobility scooters on their services.

However, many operators that do allow them have signed up to a code of conduct to ensure they are meeting passengers’ needs.

Bus users elsewhere in the UK have made similar complaints to Doreen after being refused from services while using their scooters.

