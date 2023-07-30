Dundee woman, 65, ‘left isolated’ as mobility scooter banned from Xplore buses

A disabled Dundee woman says she has become “isolated” due to her foldable electric mobility scooter being banned from Xplore buses.

Doreen Bruce, who struggles to walk due to spinal stenosis, osteoporosis and arthritis, relies on her scooter to get out and about.

The 65-year-old from Downfield claims she has taken it on board Xplore Dundee buses for nearly three years, with no problems.

But in April, while trying to board a number 5 on Perth Road, she says she was told the scooter could no longer be taken on board the buses due to a new policy.

Since then, Doreen – who does not drive and is on benefits – says she has been unable to use buses and is having to pay for taxis.

Xplore Dundee bans mobility scooters over ‘size’ and ‘space limits’

A spokesperson for Xplore confirmed it “does not permit mobility scooters” on its services – but could not say when this ban was introduced.

The firm says the ban is down to the “size and manoeuvrability” of scooters, as well as the “limited space available on vehicles”.

However, wheelchairs and prams are still welcomed on board.

Doreen said: “My little scooter is actually smaller than most wheelchairs and prams.

“It only weighs 20kg and takes up no space at all.

“When I fold it up there is still room for a pram or wheelchair on board.

“I’m allowed it on a cruise, on a plane, but not a bus – it doesn’t make sense.”

‘I’ve become more isolated’

The retired Ninewells nursing assistant says the ban has been “detrimental” to her wellbeing.

She said: “I’ve become more isolated.

“Unless I’ve got the bus I have to go by taxi and that costs money.

“If I want to go out with my husband, it’s not affordable.

“I’m on disability PIP, and my husband is totally blind so he is on benefits, so it’s just not good.

“I’ve had the scooter for nearly three years – it is just a shock when I was able to use it for all that time and then suddenly I can’t.

“I’m too embarrassed and scared to try getting on with it again in case they wont let me on.

“I don’t want to take the chance and get knocked back, while everyone is sitting there and staring at me.”

Xplore explains mobility scooter bus ban

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee said: “We can confirm that we do not permit mobility scooters to be used on our services.

“This is due to the size and manoeuvrability of mobility scooters and the limited space available on vehicles.

“Wheelchairs, whether manual or powered, are welcomed on board however.”

Mobility scooters on buses: What are the rules?

According to charity Bus Users UK, which represents passengers, there is no legal requirement for bus firms to allow mobility scooters on their services.

However, many operators that do allow them have signed up to a code of conduct to ensure they are meeting passengers’ needs.

Bus users elsewhere in the UK have made similar complaints to Doreen after being refused from services while using their scooters.