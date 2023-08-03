Teen who fell ill in Spain asks ‘when are Dundee playing?’ after coming off life support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teen who fell ill in Spain asks ‘when are Dundee playing?’ after coming off life support

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains in Ninewells Hospital after travelling from the Costa del Sol to Edinburgh on a private air ambulance.

By James Simpson
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony. Image: Stephanie Duthie

A teenager who fell ill in Spain has asked when her beloved Dundee FC are playing – after being taken off life support.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains seriously unwell in Ninewells Hospital after travelling from the Costa del Sol to Edinburgh on a private air ambulance last week.

Mum Stephanie has now revealed her daughter is breathing for herself – and is even looking forward to getting back to Dens Park.

‘One of the first things she asked was, when are Dundee playing?’

In an update on social media, Stephanie said she was “speechless” at the progress the former Monifieth High School pupil has made in recent days.

She said: “Doctors took Bryony off the life support machine to see if she can breathe for herself.

“I am so pleased to be able to tell everyone that she has done amazing and can not only breathe for herself, but she can also talk.

“One of the first things she asked me was, ‘When (are) Dundee playing?’

A selfie of Bryony Duthie
Bryony remains in hospital. Image: Stephanie Duthie

“There are definitely moments of confusion, but hopefully that improves and is due to medication still lingering in her system.

“Bryony had a piece of toast and a cup of tea.

“Simple things like this (have) made me speechless – to think she could not get off the ventilator two days ago.”

Bryony Duthie ‘still extremely weak’

Hundreds of people donated more than £80,000 to an online fundraising page to help pay for Bryony’s medical bills in Spain and the flight back – which cost more than £30,000.

Stephanie added: “Bryony is still extremely weak.

“Doctors have diagnosed her as having extreme widespread weakness of the body, after having pneumonia and sepsis.

“This is the reason Bryony is struggling to move, this should get better with time and lots of physio.

Stephanie Duthie and daughter Bryony
Stephanie is “over the moon” at Bryony’s progress. Image: Stephanie Duthie

“I cannot begin to put into words how happy I am with her progress.

“This time last week my girl was in a coma and today she is whispering/talking.

“I never thought this day would happen when the doctors told us to prepare for the worst.

“Bryony is still critical, but the progress is unbelievable. I am over the moon.”

