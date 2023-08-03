Teen who fell ill in Spain asks ‘when are Dundee playing?’ after coming off life support

A teenager who fell ill in Spain has asked when her beloved Dundee FC are playing – after being taken off life support.

Bryony Duthie, 18, remains seriously unwell in Ninewells Hospital after travelling from the Costa del Sol to Edinburgh on a private air ambulance last week.

Mum Stephanie has now revealed her daughter is breathing for herself – and is even looking forward to getting back to Dens Park.

‘One of the first things she asked was, when are Dundee playing?’

In an update on social media, Stephanie said she was “speechless” at the progress the former Monifieth High School pupil has made in recent days.

She said: “Doctors took Bryony off the life support machine to see if she can breathe for herself.

“I am so pleased to be able to tell everyone that she has done amazing and can not only breathe for herself, but she can also talk.

“One of the first things she asked me was, ‘When (are) Dundee playing?’

“There are definitely moments of confusion, but hopefully that improves and is due to medication still lingering in her system.

“Bryony had a piece of toast and a cup of tea.

“Simple things like this (have) made me speechless – to think she could not get off the ventilator two days ago.”

Bryony Duthie ‘still extremely weak’

Hundreds of people donated more than £80,000 to an online fundraising page to help pay for Bryony’s medical bills in Spain and the flight back – which cost more than £30,000.

Stephanie added: “Bryony is still extremely weak.

“Doctors have diagnosed her as having extreme widespread weakness of the body, after having pneumonia and sepsis.

“This is the reason Bryony is struggling to move, this should get better with time and lots of physio.

“I cannot begin to put into words how happy I am with her progress.

“This time last week my girl was in a coma and today she is whispering/talking.

“I never thought this day would happen when the doctors told us to prepare for the worst.

“Bryony is still critical, but the progress is unbelievable. I am over the moon.”