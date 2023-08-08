New Dundee Museum of Transport boosted as further £250k worth of funding secured

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Dundee Museum of Transport boosted as further £250k worth of funding secured

By Laura Devlin
Artist impression of what the new Dundee Museum of Transport could look like. Image: Andrew Black Design.
The Dundee Museum of Transport has secured further funding to help transform the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a new visitor attraction.

Plans to covert the former depot on Forfar Road into the new home of the transport museum were given the green light in April.

It’s estimated the project, which could create up to 30 jobs, will cost around £5m.

The museum has now accepted a donation of £250,000 from The Northwood Charitable Trust, which will go towards the ongoing renovation costs.

This brings the total raised to almost  £1.5m – more than £500,000 of which has been contributed by the trust.

The current interior of the former Maryfield Tram Depot. Image: Dundee Transport Museum.

The project has been split into two development phases, with the first being the restoration of the western half of the building.

This will be converted into what has been described as “a fantastic new exhibition space.”

The second phase will see the creation of archive and storage space along with “a range of community-focused spaces” in the east side of the restored structure.

Work on the project suffered a setback earlier this year, however, when part of the depot roof caved in.

The structural issues have since been rectified and the depot is now safe and ready for the next stage of works.

A section of roof under repair at the former Maryfield Tram Depot. Image: Dundee Transport Museum

Speaking about securing the addition funding, executive director of the museum Paul Jennings expressed his gratitude.

He said: “We are deeply grateful to the trustees and management team of The Northwood Charitable Trust for their significant and ongoing support.

“This funding is crucial, enabling us to continue with our work to preserve Dundee’s rich transport history and to create a dynamic space for the community to engage with.

“The renovation of the tram depot underscores our commitment to bring Dundee’s transport history to life, and to improve the cultural and educational experiences the Museum can offer.”

Northwood Trust Director Blair Thomson, added: “The trustees are pleased to contribute funds to the development of the new museum which will add a new and exciting element to the already excellent visitor offering within the city when it opens in 2025.”

