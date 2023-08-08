New Dundee Museum of Transport boosted as further £250k worth of funding secured

The Dundee Museum of Transport has secured further funding to help transform the former Maryfield Tram Depot into a new visitor attraction.

Plans to covert the former depot on Forfar Road into the new home of the transport museum were given the green light in April.

It’s estimated the project, which could create up to 30 jobs, will cost around £5m.

The museum has now accepted a donation of £250,000 from The Northwood Charitable Trust, which will go towards the ongoing renovation costs.

This brings the total raised to almost £1.5m – more than £500,000 of which has been contributed by the trust.

The project has been split into two development phases, with the first being the restoration of the western half of the building.

This will be converted into what has been described as “a fantastic new exhibition space.”

The second phase will see the creation of archive and storage space along with “a range of community-focused spaces” in the east side of the restored structure.

Work on the project suffered a setback earlier this year, however, when part of the depot roof caved in.

The structural issues have since been rectified and the depot is now safe and ready for the next stage of works.

Speaking about securing the addition funding, executive director of the museum Paul Jennings expressed his gratitude.

He said: “We are deeply grateful to the trustees and management team of The Northwood Charitable Trust for their significant and ongoing support.

“This funding is crucial, enabling us to continue with our work to preserve Dundee’s rich transport history and to create a dynamic space for the community to engage with.

“The renovation of the tram depot underscores our commitment to bring Dundee’s transport history to life, and to improve the cultural and educational experiences the Museum can offer.”

Northwood Trust Director Blair Thomson, added: “The trustees are pleased to contribute funds to the development of the new museum which will add a new and exciting element to the already excellent visitor offering within the city when it opens in 2025.”