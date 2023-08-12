Best pictures as revellers head to Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures as revellers head to Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

The 26-piece orchestra performed at Slessor Gardens on Saturday.

Time for a quick selfie before the event! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for a quick selfie before the event! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Thousands of partygoers braved the rain on Saturday as The Ibiza Orchestra Experience performed at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The 26-piece ensemble returned to the City of Discovery for the second year running as part of their UK-wide tour.

The popular group played classic Ibiza hits to locals late into the evening.

As well as the main event, there were performances from DJs and singers, including UK musician Example.

The sell-out event follows Friday night’s Sausage and Cider Fest – which was also at Slessor Gardens.

Our photographer Steve Brown captured revellers in their element at the event.

Revellers braved the rain. 
Thousands descended on Slessor Gardens for the gig. 
Sharon, Nikki, Sarah, Jill and Lynn travelled from Lower Largo. 
It was a sell-out gig. 
Ticketholders could take in chairs and blankets.
Callum and Courtney Penman from Dundee.
Spirits were high. 
Ben Curl from London and Claire Brotherston from Lundin Links.
Support act Nikki Ambers warms up the crowd. 
Fun times. 
Angus girls Lauren, Kate and Alessia. 
The event attracted people from across Scotland. 
Jeff and Louise from Cupar. 
Dundee Lads, Daniel, Declan and Logan. 
Ashleigh with her “horse” Jennifer at Ibiza Orchestra.
Ashleigh, Lorna, Jennifer and James getting ready for a night of fun. 
Big smiles.
The Ibiza Orchestra Experience are currently on tour.
Jill, Heather and Jennie from Arbroath. 
Sara, Tracey and Jacqui loving life. 
Carmen, Lauren, Paige and Ellesse from Lochgelly. <img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-4635202" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-847x564.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="413" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-847x564.jpg 847w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-270x180.jpg 270w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-768x511.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-559x372.jpg 559w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-126x84.jpg 126w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-72x48.jpg 72w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px" />Glitter shenanigans for the evening ahead at Ibiza Orchestra. 
Fiona and Alex from Edinburgh. 
Slessor Gardens is hosting several major gigs this summer. 
Nicola, Emma, Kelly & Alison from Kirkcaldy. 
Althea from Perth.
The Carters came all the way from Glasgow.
Sammy, Paige, Allesia, Katie and Lauren from Arbroath. 
Nairne and Eve from Guardbridge. 

 

Ready to enjoy some Ibiza classics. 
DJ Example also played at the event. 
Lots of revellers sported sparkly make up. 
Friends enjoying drinks during the concert. 
The sun made an appearance.
People heard some of the biggest Ibiza  hits at the event.

