Best pictures as revellers head to Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee

Thousands of partygoers braved the rain on Saturday as The Ibiza Orchestra Experience performed at Slessor Gardens in Dundee.

The 26-piece ensemble returned to the City of Discovery for the second year running as part of their UK-wide tour.

The popular group played classic Ibiza hits to locals late into the evening.

As well as the main event, there were performances from DJs and singers, including UK musician Example.

The sell-out event follows Friday night’s Sausage and Cider Fest – which was also at Slessor Gardens.

Our photographer Steve Brown captured revellers in their element at the event.