Dundee Best pictures as revellers head to Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee The 26-piece orchestra performed at Slessor Gardens on Saturday. Time for a quick selfie before the event! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Poppy Watson Share Best pictures as revellers head to Ibiza Orchestra Experience in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4634701/ibiza-orchestra-experience-dundee-2/ Copy Link Thousands of partygoers braved the rain on Saturday as The Ibiza Orchestra Experience performed at Slessor Gardens in Dundee. The 26-piece ensemble returned to the City of Discovery for the second year running as part of their UK-wide tour. The popular group played classic Ibiza hits to locals late into the evening. As well as the main event, there were performances from DJs and singers, including UK musician Example. The sell-out event follows Friday night’s Sausage and Cider Fest – which was also at Slessor Gardens. Our photographer Steve Brown captured revellers in their element at the event. Revellers braved the rain. Thousands descended on Slessor Gardens for the gig. Sharon, Nikki, Sarah, Jill and Lynn travelled from Lower Largo. It was a sell-out gig. Ticketholders could take in chairs and blankets. Callum and Courtney Penman from Dundee. Spirits were high. Ben Curl from London and Claire Brotherston from Lundin Links. Support act Nikki Ambers warms up the crowd. Fun times. Angus girls Lauren, Kate and Alessia. The event attracted people from across Scotland. Jeff and Louise from Cupar. Dundee Lads, Daniel, Declan and Logan. Ashleigh with her “horse” Jennifer at Ibiza Orchestra. Ashleigh, Lorna, Jennifer and James getting ready for a night of fun. Big smiles. The Ibiza Orchestra Experience are currently on tour. Jill, Heather and Jennie from Arbroath. Sara, Tracey and Jacqui loving life. Carmen, Lauren, Paige and Ellesse from Lochgelly. <img decoding="async" loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-4635202" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-847x564.jpg" alt="" width="620" height="413" srcset="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-847x564.jpg 847w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-270x180.jpg 270w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-768x511.jpg 768w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-559x372.jpg 559w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-126x84.jpg 126w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9-72x48.jpg 72w, https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/12/2023/08/Sbro_Ibiza_Orchestra-25_52483677-2sykx29j9.jpg 1440w" sizes="(max-width: 620px) 100vw, 620px" />Glitter shenanigans for the evening ahead at Ibiza Orchestra. Fiona and Alex from Edinburgh. Slessor Gardens is hosting several major gigs this summer. Nicola, Emma, Kelly & Alison from Kirkcaldy. Althea from Perth. The Carters came all the way from Glasgow. Sammy, Paige, Allesia, Katie and Lauren from Arbroath. Nairne and Eve from Guardbridge. Ready to enjoy some Ibiza classics. DJ Example also played at the event. Lots of revellers sported sparkly make up. Friends enjoying drinks during the concert. The sun made an appearance. People heard some of the biggest Ibiza hits at the event.