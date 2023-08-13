Dundee CBD holistic store considering ‘Argos style’ set-up to combat thefts

A Dundee CBD holistic store is considering an “Argos style” set-up to combat thefts.

Head Happy, on the Cowgate, may take additional measures after a spate of distraction thefts.

The popular store said stock worth hundreds of pounds has been stolen in recent weeks, including vapes, ashtrays and confectionery.

Owner Dale Harper is now weighing-up options to crack down on the recent crime wave.

Speaking with The Courier he confirmed following Argos’ business model in his store was a possibility.

Head Happy ‘lost £300 of stock in one week’

Dale, 39, said: “We’ve certainly been looking at using the Argos approach.

“Place literally everything behind glass and allow customers to use touchscreens to place orders.

“Myself and the team have been bouncing ideas around. Most of the thefts have been distraction thefts recently.

“We lost £300 of stock in one week, and it was all small stuff but it mounted up.”

As well as dealing with a mounting list of petty thefts the store has been targeted by two incidents of vandalism.

A large window pane at the store has been damaged twice this year, costing hundreds of pounds to repair each time.

Argos method ‘our only option’

Dale added: “The recent issues have been costing us a fortune.

“Both incidents with the windows we’ve paid cash to get it fixed.

“That’s £600 each time and when you add the recent spate of thefts it’s demoralising.

“We’re hearing the teenagers who are stealing the vapes are then selling them to younger kids for a mark-up.

“The teens that are coming in are also using code words, at least we think they are, during these distraction thefts.

“We know we’ve got to do something as there has been such a rise.

“Our only option to try and curb this is to start putting more things behind glass, but we know how costly this could be.

“We’re fully aware we aren’t the only retailer locally suffering issues at the moment with thefts and vandalism.”