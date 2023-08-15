Long-awaited upgrade at major Dundee roundabout finally set to start

A long-awaited upgrade at a major Dundee roundabout is finally set to start this year.

Work is planned at the Swallow Roundabout to accommodate extra traffic using the Western Gateway housing development.

The project has been hit with several delays since work on the homes began.

But developer Springfield Properties says it has signed an agreement with Transport Scotland to allow for the work to go ahead.

Traffic lights and more lanes for Swallow Roundabout

The upgrade will include the installation of traffic lights, more lanes and pedestrian access points.

Springfield has not confirmed a start date for the work, or details on the level of disruption drivers will face during the project.

However, it is hoped it will be completed by autumn 2024.

Following a series of setbacks, there was a major breakthrough in the project in 2021 when a wrangle over a so-called “ransom strip” of land came to an end.

Then in April this year, a “mystery” path appeared on the Swallow Roundabout to prevent planning permission for the upgrade expiring.

Perthshire councillor Alasdair Bailey, who has previously criticised delays in the work taking place, says he still has fears over the proposals.

He said: “I’ve long held concerns about the expansion plans because even the developer’s own traffic predictions show more traffic will likely rat-run through Invergowrie after the works.

“I appreciate that the current junction is sub-standard and has a poor safety record but there are ways to improve safety without increasing the levels of traffic that rat-run through nearby villages.

“My concern is that the current scheme just moves the danger elsewhere.”

He also says it is “concerning” to see the project could take up to nine months, adding: “It’s going to be very disruptive if the works take this long.”

Western Gateway at Dykes of Gray is already home to more than 750 residents.

Innes Smith, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Our commitment to delivering the upgrades to the junction has never wavered.

“However, it was crucial that we secured the necessary approvals and agreements with other key stakeholders.

“We can now make meaningful progress which will see the roundabout improved for the local community.”