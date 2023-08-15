Long-awaited upgrade at major Dundee roundabout finally set to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Long-awaited upgrade at major Dundee roundabout finally set to start

Traffic lights, more lanes and pedestrian access points will be installed at the Swallow Roundabout.

By Andrew Robson
Swallow roundabout Dundee.
The Swallow Roundabout at the western entrance to Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A long-awaited upgrade at a major Dundee roundabout is finally set to start this year.

Work is planned at the Swallow Roundabout to accommodate extra traffic using the Western Gateway housing development.

The project has been hit with several delays since work on the homes began.

But developer Springfield Properties says it has signed an agreement with Transport Scotland to allow for the work to go ahead.

Traffic lights and more lanes for Swallow Roundabout

The upgrade will include the installation of traffic lights, more lanes and pedestrian access points.

Springfield has not confirmed a start date for the work, or details on the level of disruption drivers will face during the project.

However, it is hoped it will be completed by autumn 2024.

Following a series of setbacks, there was a major breakthrough in the project in 2021 when a wrangle over a so-called “ransom strip” of land came to an end.

Then in April this year, a “mystery” path appeared on the Swallow Roundabout to prevent planning permission for the upgrade expiring.

Houses at Western Gateway in Dykes of Gray
Houses at Western Gateway in Dykes of Gray. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Perthshire councillor Alasdair Bailey, who has previously criticised delays in the work taking place, says he still has fears over the proposals.

He said: “I’ve long held concerns about the expansion plans because even the developer’s own traffic predictions show more traffic will likely rat-run through Invergowrie after the works.

“I appreciate that the current junction is sub-standard and has a poor safety record but there are ways to improve safety without increasing the levels of traffic that rat-run through nearby villages.

“My concern is that the current scheme just moves the danger elsewhere.”

Councillor Alasdair Bailey.
Councillor Alasdair Bailey. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

He also says it is “concerning” to see the project could take up to nine months, adding: “It’s going to be very disruptive if the works take this long.”

Western Gateway at Dykes of Gray is already home to more than 750 residents.

Innes Smith, CEO of Springfield Properties, said: “Our commitment to delivering the upgrades to the junction has never wavered.

“However, it was crucial that we secured the necessary approvals and agreements with other key stakeholders.

“We can now make meaningful progress which will see the roundabout improved for the local community.”

More from Dundee

Mark Forrester in his wheelchair and a sign warning of the Dundee football parking restrictions
Dundee United fan with MS feels 'unsafe' and 'discriminated against' due to matchday parking…
CR0044246, Cheryl Peebles, Dundee. Picture of Oak Ogilvie, 5, in her school uniform for a starting school piece. (Mum Kayleigh had endometriosis so didn't expect to be able to conceive naturally, so Oak was a big surprise) Picture of whole family, Oak with parents Kayleigh and Aaron and twins Koa and Ola. Picture shows; Oak Ogilvie (5) in her new school uniform ready to start school next week, Finella Terrace, Dundee, 09th August 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Special first day at school in Dundee for Oak - the Ogilvies' unexpected 'great…
George Ramsay covered his face as he left Forfar Sheriff Court.
Dundee dealers caught by police 'with intelligence' and officers who broke up Covid lockdown…
The first day back at school was excitement personified for these kids at Glebelands primary in August 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Pictures of the first day back at Dundee schools from across the decades
Police cordoned off a car park at Johnston Street, Dundee.
Dundee city centre sexual assault sparks police investigation at car park near student flats
Car crash on findcastle place in fintry, dundee.
Man charged after car crashes into Dundee garden
The former Rock Bar site could be transformed into flats
Flats and shops planned for site of former Dundee pub made famous by Duncan…
Groucho's was a favourite among Dundee music fans. Image: DC Thomson
ANDREW BATCHELOR: New Dundee bar keeping iconic Groucho’s name would make Breeks proud
Barry Keoghan on the red carpet at the Baftas. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry-based actor Barry Keoghan features in fiery trailer for Netflix drama Top Boy
Modern tiered house comes to Market in Broughty Ferry
Tiered Broughty Ferry home with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and underfloor heating hits the market