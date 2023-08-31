Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes

H&H Properties is behind the proposals on land surrounding Pitalpin House.

By Ben MacDonald
The housing development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road, near to Pitalpin House
The development would be at the bottom of Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee developer has revealed plans for 45 new homes in the city.

H&H Properties is planning the development on land surrounding Pitalpin House, south of Liff Road.

Proposals have been lodged with Dundee City Council for 28 three-bedroom homes and 17 four-bedroom homes on the site.

The developer says the homes would “wrap around” B-listed Pitalpin House, on land previously occupied by Pitalpin Mill.

Drawings submitted to the council show access to the new development would come from Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road.

A planning statement says H&H Properties has owned the majority of the site for more than a decade and has discussed various options for development.

A planning application for housing was submitted in 2016 but later withdrawn due to “complex ownership issues”.

The previous year, plans for 16 houses were refused.

Pitalpin House development ‘would add variety and choice’

The planning statement for the proposed new development said: “The proposals at Pitalpin will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of the area, in so much as this is an unsightly brownfield site.

“Its redevelopment will be a significant benefit to the character and appearance of the wider Dryburgh area.

“Development at Pitalpin will add to the variety and choice of housing in the area, bringing new, sustainable family housing whilst meeting key Dundee standards for new development.”

Much of the land is derelict. Image Google Street View

The plans are the second phase of the development after four houses were approved by the council.

A third phase is also planned.

The local authority will discuss the plans in the coming months.

H&H Properties has been behind a number of housing developments in Dundee in recent years including Macalpine Place, Old Glamis Road/Oban Terrace and the waterfront apartments.

