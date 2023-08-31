Dundee developer reveals plans for 45 new homes

A Dundee developer has revealed plans for 45 new homes in the city.

H&H Properties is planning the development on land surrounding Pitalpin House, south of Liff Road.

Proposals have been lodged with Dundee City Council for 28 three-bedroom homes and 17 four-bedroom homes on the site.

The developer says the homes would “wrap around” B-listed Pitalpin House, on land previously occupied by Pitalpin Mill.

Drawings submitted to the council show access to the new development would come from Pitalpin Street, off Liff Road.

A planning statement says H&H Properties has owned the majority of the site for more than a decade and has discussed various options for development.

A planning application for housing was submitted in 2016 but later withdrawn due to “complex ownership issues”.

The previous year, plans for 16 houses were refused.

Pitalpin House development ‘would add variety and choice’

The planning statement for the proposed new development said: “The proposals at Pitalpin will make a positive contribution to the regeneration of the area, in so much as this is an unsightly brownfield site.

“Its redevelopment will be a significant benefit to the character and appearance of the wider Dryburgh area.

“Development at Pitalpin will add to the variety and choice of housing in the area, bringing new, sustainable family housing whilst meeting key Dundee standards for new development.”

The plans are the second phase of the development after four houses were approved by the council.

A third phase is also planned.

The local authority will discuss the plans in the coming months.

H&H Properties has been behind a number of housing developments in Dundee in recent years including Macalpine Place, Old Glamis Road/Oban Terrace and the waterfront apartments.