Dundee bus routes facing axe ‘unlikely’ to be saved

Councillors voted in February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate "non-commercially viable" routes.

By Laura Devlin
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Privately-run Dundee bus routes which could be scrapped after losing council subsidies are unlikely to be saved despite calls for a reprieve.

To address a £18 million budget shortfall for the next financial year, councillors voted in February to end subsidies paid to private firms to operate “non-commercially viable” routes.

The funding, a little over £122,000 annually, will be cut from April 2024 and could result in the 206, 204, 202, 236, and 51 routes being axed.

These travel through Broughty Ferry, the West End, Lochee, Kirkton, Lawside, the Glens, Mill O’ Mains, and Mid Craigie.

Lib Dem councillors Fraser Macpherson and Craig Duncan had called for the routes to be saved, arguing the move could have “severe impacts” for those using the services.

However following a meeting of the Dundee Transport Forum held on Thursday, the councillors said the future of the services looks bleak.

Axing services ‘does not save a lot of money’

Councillor Craig Duncan, who represents the Ferry ward, said: “There was no good news whatsoever on the future of the 206 service and the other routes.

“There’s always hope but there was no update on any reprieve.

Fraser Macpherson and Craig Duncan. Dundee. Image: Fraser Macpherson/Facebook.

“Taking away these services is not without consequence. There are people who rely on these routes and taking them away does not save a lot of money.

“Opposition councillors did oppose these cuts but the (SNP) administration never seem to listen or change their mind.”

There was, however, optimism over two council-run services popular with the elderly – Shoppers Bus and Out & About  – which are also set to be scrapped.

West End councillor Fraser Macpherson said: “What I can say is that transport officials have been speaking to the voluntary sector for the possibility of putting in for lottery funding to take them on.

“It will come down to the success of the lottery bids but at least there is some effort being made and I hope it can be successful.”

Council ‘hopeful’ some services may continue

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “These routes are currently subsidised by the council as they were deemed to be commercially non-viable.

“However, it was agreed in February this year when the council set its budget for 2023/24 that the subsidies to the bus companies totalling £122,500 would no longer be paid after March 31 2024.

“The withdrawal of the subsidy does not necessarily lead to the loss of the service and we are hopeful that some of the services may continue.

“The council is continuing discussion with the bus operators.”

