New BT Street Hub in Dundee smashed before it’s even in use

A new BT Street Hub in Dundee has been smashed before it is even in use.

The screens have been installed as a replacement for old phone boxes.

But one of the Street Hubs on High Street in the city centre was left smashed after being attacked by vandals.

Other nearby electronic advertising boards and the former Patisserie Valerie shop were also targeted.

One shopper, who spotted the damage on Friday, said: “It’s so disappointing to see the hubs been smashed before actually being switched on.

“It appears some mindless yob went on a bit of a wrecking spree on High Street.

“A hoarding near Greggs was smashed alongside the former Patisserie Valerie shop.

“The city centre has its issues at the moment and seeing this vandalism is demoralising.”

The new 75in Street Hubs boast a range of features including 5G and USB charging points.

A spokesman for BT told The Courier: “It is very disappointing that vandals have targeted new Street Hub units in Dundee.

“An engineer has been sent to the site to assess the damage and arrange for any necessary repairs.

“We urge anyone who witnesses criminal activity to report it to the police.

“And while crime and anti-social behaviour are police matters, we are committed to working closely with the authorities and local communities to help where we can.”

Police are investigating the damage to the shop, which was reported to officers on Thursday.