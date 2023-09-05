JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot about those in power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: Dangerous cuts to Dundee and Fife fire services tell you a lot about those in power

The issue with cuts to the emergency services is we never need them until we need them.

Fire at Birkhill Park.
Fire at Birkhill Park.
By Jim Spence

The dangerous cuts to fire services in Dundee and Fife are proof that those in power know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

They’re prepared to put our lives at risk to plug a financial gap of £11 million pounds despite the Scottish government having squandered hundreds of times that amount on various ill thought out schemes and vanity projects in 16 years in power.

The issue with cuts to the emergency services is we never need them until we need them.

And we never know when we’ll need them.

But when we slash their capabilities to do their very dangerous jobs we will quickly discover that minutes and seconds count when it comes to saving lives.

‘Why I’m outraged at cuts’

The Fire Brigades Union secretary in Dundee has said these cuts will affect response times and put crews and communities at risk.

On Sunday I was sitting enjoying a beer in the garden when I noticed the first plume of smoke wafting overhead.

Within minutes it was clear that a conflagration was threatening.

The woodland blaze was just across the field from my house in Birkhill and the fire brigade battled it for four hours to bring it under control as it raged only yards from the nearby bowling club.

That was too near the knuckle for me and it could be any of us tomorrow, caught in a house fire in the sma hours, choking in the darkness in a fugue of acrid smoke, praying the neighbours are awake to alert the brigade, and hoping that the loss of vital appliances doesn’t end in disaster for us and our families.

Firefighters from across Tayside and Scotland have been voicing their concerns at the cuts. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That’s why I’m outraged at these cuts.

As The Courier reported, the Kingsway East station has been left with just one appliance after a second one and its crew were removed to save money.

What price do we put on human life?

The men and women of the fire service put their lives on the line for us every time they get a shout.

None of us can imagine the perils they face rushing into burning buildings and blazes to save lives and property, and they frequently have to do so armed with little or no information of the jeopardy they’re about to face.

And now we thank them by slashing their capability to do the job they train constantly for and weaken their morale to breaking point.

Find money from Holyrood pet projects

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service say it’s a temporary measure to plug an £11m budget gap.

I say let’s find that money from some of the pet projects that Holyrood has squandered millions on.

The Labour party recently accused the SNP of wasting £3.7 billion of public money on what they called 16 years of failure.

From £700 million pounds frittered on a separate social security agency, to millions lavished on the Ferries fiasco, our money has been recklessly abused.

Now when funds are needed for an essential service, hazardous cutbacks are unveiled.

The problem with fire is it can strike anywhere anytime and if we’re left without sufficient capacity to meet several blazes at one time, tragedy threatens.

Smoke engulfed Birkhill Park. Image: Brooke Hays.

I spoke to a mate last week who’s a firefighter.

He said he wouldn’t advise anyone to go into the job these days.

We know money is tight everywhere but there are some areas which should be sacrosanct and the fire service is one.

The sheer effrontery and gall of those in power stripping our fire service to levels which put us all at risk is nauseating.

The Scottish Government need to fix this mess before lives are needlessly lost.

United fan boost

In more than 30 years covering football I realise the word ‘fan’ covers a multitude of sins.

It can’t possibly fit the many and varied individuals and myriad opinions which comprise the crowd at Dens or Tannadice on any given Saturday.

Some of the younger element at Dundee United, in trying to encourage a less funereal atmosphere at matches, got permission from the club to form a singing section with a drummer to lift the mood of the crowd.

The Dundee United singing section at Tannadice
Boss Jim Goodwin said the singing section’s support was valuable. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Personally I think it’s great and brings a wee bit of homemade Bundesliga atmosphere to an often stale Scottish afternoon.

Not everyone agrees though and there have been complaints from other supporters about the noise.

It’s an awkward situation and it’s sad that, in trying to bring some gaiety and atmosphere, those fans attempting to lift the mood and inject a bit of theatre have had criticism for their efforts.

