Dundee Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on Tay Road Bridge The bridge was closed for around 20 minutes. By Kieran Webster September 7 2023, 6.21pm Share Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on Tay Road Bridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4708801/tay-road-bridge-closed-northbound-2/ Copy Link 0 comment The Tay Road Bridge is closed northbound. Image: DC Thomson A male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Tay Road Bridge. Emergency services attended the scene at around 5.45pm on Thursday after reports of a crash. The bridge was closed in both directions for around 20 minutes. The condition of the driver is unknown. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.30pm on Thursday, September 7, police were called to a single-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike on the Tay Road Bridge. “The male rider has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital. “The road is now open.”
Conversation