Motorcyclist taken to hospital after one-vehicle crash on Tay Road Bridge

A male motorcyclist has been taken to Ninewells Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on the Tay Road Bridge.

Emergency services attended the scene at around 5.45pm on Thursday after reports of a crash.

The bridge was closed in both directions for around 20 minutes.

The condition of the driver is unknown.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “At around 5.30pm on Thursday, September 7, police were called to a single-vehicle road crash involving a motorbike on the Tay Road Bridge.

“The male rider has been taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital.

“The road is now open.”