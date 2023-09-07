Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko called up by Sierra Leone

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko will be jetting off for African Nations qualifying this week.

That’s after he was recalled to the Sierra Leone squad by head coach John Keister for Monday’s clash with Guinea-Bissau.

Bakayoko has seven caps to his name, scoring once, but hasn’t featured for the Leone Stars since last September.

The striker told Courier Sport last month he hoped his move to Dundee could revive his international chances.

“Yes, definitely. I didn’t get called up for the last two international games when I was at Forest Green,” he said.

“Internationals are a big thing for me to play in.

“We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up.

“Playing here there will be a bit more of a spotlight on me but it won’t be an easy task.

“I just have to make sure I give my all so everyone can see the abilities I have.”

Now he has his wish.

The match away to Guinea-Bissau, however, is a dead rubber with Sierra Leone five points behind their hosts ahead of this final match of the section.

Guinea-Bissau, ranked 112 in the world, will join Nigeria at AFCON in January as top two in the group.

Former Dundee defender Steven Caulker remains captain of the country but hasn’t been included in the squad for Monday’s match.

The game kicks off at 4pm on Monday afternoon in Bissau.