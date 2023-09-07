Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko called up by Sierra Leone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko called up by Sierra Leone

On-loan frontman set for African Nations qualifying clash next week.

By George Cran
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS
Dundee's Amadou Bakayoko. Image: SNS

Dundee striker Amadou Bakayoko will be jetting off for African Nations qualifying this week.

That’s after he was recalled to the Sierra Leone squad by head coach John Keister for Monday’s clash with Guinea-Bissau.

Bakayoko has seven caps to his name, scoring once, but hasn’t featured for the Leone Stars since last September.

The striker told Courier Sport last month he hoped his move to Dundee could revive his international chances.

“Yes, definitely. I didn’t get called up for the last two international games when I was at Forest Green,” he said.

Amadou Bakayoko made it 1-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Amadou Bakayoko scored his first Dundee goal at St Johnstone on Saturday. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

“Internationals are a big thing for me to play in.

“We have the World Cup qualifiers coming up.

“Playing here there will be a bit more of a spotlight on me but it won’t be an easy task.

“I just have to make sure I give my all so everyone can see the abilities I have.”

Now he has his wish.

The match away to Guinea-Bissau, however, is a dead rubber with Sierra Leone five points behind their hosts ahead of this final match of the section.

Guinea-Bissau, ranked 112 in the world, will join Nigeria at AFCON in January as top two in the group.

Former Dundee defender Steven Caulker remains captain of the country but hasn’t been included in the squad for Monday’s match.

The game kicks off at 4pm on Monday afternoon in Bissau.

Conversation