Family demands action on e-scooters after child knocked down on Dundee street

A family are calling for tougher action on e-scooter riders after their son was knocked down on a Dundee street.

Roddy Traynor was left unconscious after colliding with an e-scooter on Dryburgh Street.

The 11-year-old was taken to Ninewells with injuries to his face and body following the incident earlier this month.

Parents Kevin Traynor and Sam Ward claim the rider fled the scene as a police investigation was launched.

While you can buy an e-scooter legally in the UK, currently they can only be used on private land.

Dundee e-scooter crash happened outside home

Kevin said that although Roddy only suffered superficial injuries he feared the next person might not be so lucky.

The 44-year-old said: “It basically happened as soon as Roddy walked out the gate of the house.

“We believe the rider was aged between 12 and 14 years old.

“Thankfully he’s back to normal now but he was bleeding an upset at the time.

“We took him to Ninewells and he had to get paper stitches and he was covered in bruises.

“Our worry is: What if that had been a younger child or an elderly person walking on the pavement?

“They might not have been so lucky.”

Mum Sam has now started a petition to try and make city streets safer following the incident.

‘Make our pavements and our vulnerable people safe’

She believes riders who don’t own a provisional license should be banned from riding them.

“I want to prevent this from happening again to another child or even an elderly person,” she said.

“Our worry is Roddy has four younger siblings ages from three to 10 years old.

“We have been torturing ourselves – what if it was the younger siblings this happened to?

“I’m asking the public to stand by our sides and make our pavements and our vulnerable people safe.

“The main objective of the petition is to get them banned to non provisional license holders.

“There needs to be tougher laws on these things.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Saturday, 2 September, 2023, we were made aware of a collision involving a child and an e-scooter on Dryburgh Street, Dundee, on Friday September 1, 2023.

“The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries have been carried out and no suspect has been identified at this time.

“Anyone with any information which may assist can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1370 of Saturday, 2 September, 2023.”