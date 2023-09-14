Family demands action on e-scooters after child knocked down on Dundee street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Family demands action on e-scooters after child knocked down on Dundee street

The 11-year-old was left unconscious and injured after being struck while walking along the pavement.

By James Simpson
Roddy Traynor, pictured with his dad Kevin, was injured on Dryburgh Street,
Roddy Traynor, pictured with his dad Kevin, was injured on Dryburgh Street, Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A family are calling for tougher action on e-scooter riders after their son was knocked down on a Dundee street.

Roddy Traynor was left unconscious after colliding with an e-scooter on Dryburgh Street.

The 11-year-old was taken to Ninewells with injuries to his face and body following the incident earlier this month.

Parents Kevin Traynor and Sam Ward claim the rider fled the scene as a police investigation was launched.

Roddy suffered cuts to his face. Image: Sam Ward.

While you can buy an e-scooter legally in the UK, currently they can only be used on private land.

Dundee e-scooter crash happened outside home

Kevin said that although Roddy only suffered superficial injuries he feared the next person might not be so lucky.

The 44-year-old said: “It basically happened as soon as Roddy walked out the gate of the house.

“We believe the rider was aged between 12 and 14 years old.

“Thankfully he’s back to normal now but he was bleeding an upset at the time.

“We took him to Ninewells and he had to get paper stitches and he was covered in bruises.

“Our worry is: What if that had been a younger child or an elderly person walking on the pavement?

“They might not have been so lucky.”

Kevin fears for the safety of other pedestrians. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mum Sam has now started a petition to try and make city streets safer following the incident.

‘Make our pavements and our vulnerable people safe’

She believes riders who don’t own a provisional license should be banned from riding them.

“I want to prevent this from happening again to another child or even an elderly person,” she said.

“Our worry is Roddy has four younger siblings ages from three to 10 years old.

“We have been torturing ourselves – what if it was the younger siblings this happened to?

“I’m asking the public to stand by our sides and make our pavements and our vulnerable people safe.

“The main objective of the petition is to get them banned to non provisional license holders.

“There needs to be tougher laws on these things.”

Police Scotland

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.50am on Saturday, 2 September, 2023, we were made aware of a collision involving a child and an e-scooter on Dryburgh Street, Dundee, on Friday September 1, 2023.

“The boy was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution.

“Inquiries have been carried out and no suspect has been identified at this time.

“Anyone with any information which may assist can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1370 of Saturday, 2 September, 2023.”

More from Dundee

Eljamel Leann Sutherland
I could die before seeing Eljamel justice, says Dundee victim of disgraced surgeon
Tayside Contracts logo buried in salt/grit. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Tayside Contracts accused of 'dodging moral responsibilities' over equal pay dispute
Scott Wilson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Drunk patient sexually assaulted and insulted Ninewells nurses
Kevin Frediani, Curator of Dundee Botanic Garden walks near the pond where rewilding is taking place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ditch the 'neat and tidy mindset' urges Dundee expert as 'messy' verges row rumbles…
Maryfield Tram Depot
New images revealed for Dundee Transport Museum's new home
Lord Robertson. Image: University of Dundee
Former Nato secretary general George Robertson named Dundee University chancellor
Rugrats Private Day Nursery in Whitfield, Dundee, where the inspection took place
Glass and large screw found in play areas during Dundee nursery inspection
Emmock Roundabout in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.
Drivers to face weeks of roadworks on A90 roundabout in Dundee
Dundee dad Jay Cannell with son James outside Anfield in Liverpool
Dundee teenager finds dad dead in bathroom as family left 'devastated'
Ford Kiernan, right, at a songwriting camp in Spain run by Kyle Falconer, far left.
Still Game star joins Kyle Falconer at £2k Spanish songwriting camp