Dr Dre’s son ‘can’t wait’ for first European DJ set in Dundee – and to meet Oor Wullie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dr Dre’s son ‘can’t wait’ for first European DJ set in Dundee – and to meet Oor Wullie

Tyler Young, will perform a DJ set at Aura nightclub on Friday.

By James Simpson
Tyler Young and his dad, Dr Dre. Image: Aura Dundee
Tyler Young and his dad, Dr Dre. Image: Aura Dundee

The son of American rap star Dr Dre said he “can’t wait” to make his European debut in Dundee and meet Our Wullie.

DJ Tyler Young touched down in Scotland ahead of playing Aura nightclub in the city this Friday.

The 30-year-old is the son of legendary rap star, Andre Romell Young, aka Dr Dre,  whose hits include California Love and Still Dre.

Tyler is plying his trade on the electric dance music (EDM) scene and his seven-time Grammy Awards winning father has been “pumped” by his tracks including My Time and Drive Me Crazy.

Tyler Young. Image: Pose Music Lab

Pose Music Lab have now brought Tyler to Europe for the first time.

He has already teamed up with Scottish music producer, Rory Nicoll, aka RMN and Jus Jez on previous EDM records.

The American is working on new material, including a collaboration with former Inxs front-man, Ciaran Gribbin, during his time in Scotland.

Speaking with The Courier, the American revealed he has a new album in the offing which will include collaborations with a number of artists.

Dr Dre’s son Tyler Young makes debut in Dundee

He said: “I’m ready to go.

“People have spoken about the energy of the Scottish dance scene.

“It was certainly a big dream to come across to the UK, the birth of the rave scene.

“These are my first sets in Europe entirely, it had to be Scotland, I can’t wait.

“I’m playing sets in Aura in Dundee and Aberdeen.

“I’m also hoping to do some tourist stuff whilst I’m here.

“The guys have mentioned meeting Oor Wullie in Dundee.

“I’m working on album which will include a few collaborations during my time here.”

Whilst Tyler is the descendant of rap royalty, he revealed his dad had originally stepped into the dance scene.

‘No added pressure’

Tyler said: “I’m obviously in a different genre of music but I always want to represent him positively.

“My dad’s been a big inspiration on my life musically in a lot of ways but there is certainly no added pressure.

Dr. Dre performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, USA, 13 February 2022. Mandatory Image: JOHN G MABANGLO/Shutterstock 

“Ultimately I do my own thing but I want to make him and my family proud.

“They are all very supportive.

“I fell in love with the EDM scene from a young age.

“My dad was making dance music in the beginning before he launched into hip-hop but he’s pumped on what I’m doing.”

Tyler Young is playing at Aura in Dundee and Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday night.

More from Dundee

All Dundee Schools will close during strikes
All Dundee schools will close during strikes next week
Braeview Academy in Dundee, where the illegal snares were found
Illegal wire snares found at perimeter of Dundee school
Great British Bake Off contestant Nicky, from Dundee
Meet the Dundee contestant aiming for Great British Bake Off glory
Lynn Anderson recovery
'Why did this happen to me?' Dundee mum, 61, on battling back from the…
Police outside Greens of Dundee on Albert Street in Stobswell after the latest break-in
Dundee shop closed again after latest break-in
The Northern Lights in Aberfeldy.
Best pictures as Northern Lights put on spectacular display across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail inter-city service in Carnoustie
Food trolleys back on some Tayside and Fife trains - but booze still banned
2
Shane Whyte.
Man died after taking painkillers supplied by drinking buddy in Fife
Pat Kelly was a relentless campaigner for a public inquiry into Eljamel's time in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee DJ Pat Kelly on harrowing moment he was told to say goodbye…
Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee University student posted dead body footage TWICE as incident timeline revealed

Conversation