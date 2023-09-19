Dr Dre’s son ‘can’t wait’ for first European DJ set in Dundee – and to meet Oor Wullie

The son of American rap star Dr Dre said he “can’t wait” to make his European debut in Dundee and meet Our Wullie.

DJ Tyler Young touched down in Scotland ahead of playing Aura nightclub in the city this Friday.

The 30-year-old is the son of legendary rap star, Andre Romell Young, aka Dr Dre, whose hits include California Love and Still Dre.

Tyler is plying his trade on the electric dance music (EDM) scene and his seven-time Grammy Awards winning father has been “pumped” by his tracks including My Time and Drive Me Crazy.

Pose Music Lab have now brought Tyler to Europe for the first time.

He has already teamed up with Scottish music producer, Rory Nicoll, aka RMN and Jus Jez on previous EDM records.

The American is working on new material, including a collaboration with former Inxs front-man, Ciaran Gribbin, during his time in Scotland.

Speaking with The Courier, the American revealed he has a new album in the offing which will include collaborations with a number of artists.

Dr Dre’s son Tyler Young makes debut in Dundee

He said: “I’m ready to go.

“People have spoken about the energy of the Scottish dance scene.

“It was certainly a big dream to come across to the UK, the birth of the rave scene.

“These are my first sets in Europe entirely, it had to be Scotland, I can’t wait.

“I’m playing sets in Aura in Dundee and Aberdeen.

“I’m also hoping to do some tourist stuff whilst I’m here.

“The guys have mentioned meeting Oor Wullie in Dundee.

“I’m working on album which will include a few collaborations during my time here.”

Whilst Tyler is the descendant of rap royalty, he revealed his dad had originally stepped into the dance scene.

‘No added pressure’

Tyler said: “I’m obviously in a different genre of music but I always want to represent him positively.

“My dad’s been a big inspiration on my life musically in a lot of ways but there is certainly no added pressure.

“Ultimately I do my own thing but I want to make him and my family proud.

“They are all very supportive.

“I fell in love with the EDM scene from a young age.

“My dad was making dance music in the beginning before he launched into hip-hop but he’s pumped on what I’m doing.”

Tyler Young is playing at Aura in Dundee and Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday night.