Missing man, 27, last seen near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee

Rory Starkey was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

By Andrew Robson
missing man last seen near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee
Rory Starkey was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police have launched an appeal for a missing man last seen near Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

27-year-old Rory Starkey was last seen near Ninewells Hospital around 2.40pm on Wednesday.

Police say Rory is 5ft 6in tall and of medium build.

He is described as white with short brown hair.

He also has tattoos on his hands and neck and was last known to be wearing a navy blue jumper and black trousers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers have concerns for his welfare and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 2099 of September 20.”

 

