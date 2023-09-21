Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery as dead seabirds wash up in Broughty Ferry

The deaths are not being linked to bird flu.

By James Simpson
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry
A dead seabird at Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Mystery surrounds the death of several seabirds that have washed up in Broughty Ferry.

Dead birds have been spotted on the shoreline in Dundee and other locations on the east coast of Scotland in recent weeks.

Charity RSPB Scotland estimates that the number of deaths is in the high hundreds.

However, the fatalities are not being linked to bird flu.

Cause of seabird deaths in Broughty Ferry ‘unclear’

More than a dozen dead birds were spotted near Broughty Castle on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for RSPB Scotland told The Courier: “Seabirds have been dying and washing ashore across the east coast of Scotland over recent weeks.

“The main species affected to date is the guillemot, and the numbers exceed the high hundreds, with a high proportion being adult birds.

“The cause remains unclear.

Several dead seabirds on the shoreline near Broughty Castle in Broughty Ferry
Several dead seabirds on the shoreline near Broughty Castle. Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Numerous beached birds have been tested for highly pathogenic bird flu, which has killed many thousands of wild birds in Scotland over the past three years – but all have tested negative so far.

“Seabird die-offs like this are not unprecedented but have been more frequent than normal recently, and are a cause for real concern.”

The charity says breeding seabird numbers in Scotland fell by nearly half between 1986 and 2019 – before the impact of bird flu took hold.

Climate change, leading to food shortages and toxic algae, is a possible cause.

A dead seabird among the seaweed near Broughty Castle in Broughty Ferry
The cause of the seabirds’ deaths remains a mysery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The RSPB says ending sandeel fishing, restoring and protecting breeding sites, and monitoring fishery bycatch effectively, could help but will require “political will”.

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

The Courier reported earlier this year how hundreds of dead birds had washed up at Lunan Bay in Angus amid fears of a bird flu outbreak.

