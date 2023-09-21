Hunt for two teenage suspects after serious assault in Dundee city centre

Police are hunting for two teenage suspects after a serious assault in Dundee city centre.

A man was attacked after being approached by two males, thought to be aged about 18, on Ward Road in the early hours of Sunday.

The extent and nature of the victim’s injuries has not been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information in relation to a serious assault which occurred around 2am on Sunday near to Captain’s Cabin, Ward Road, Dundee.

Man approached by pair of teens before Dundee serious assault

“Two persons have approached a male before seriously assaulting him.

“The first person responsible is described as being a white male with dark hair, aged around 18, and was wearing a black tracksuit.

“The second person responsible is described as a white male, aged around 18, who was wearing a light coloured tracksuit.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101 quoting CR/0177012/23.