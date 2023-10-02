Man, 62, taken to hospital following van theft in Dundee

A 62-year-old man was taken to hospital following a robbery in Dundee.

The incident took place on Balunie Avenue at around 9.25pm on Friday, September 29.

Police officers and an ambulance attended and the man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

He was later released.

During the robbery, he had his white Ford Fiesta van stolen.

It has since been spotted in both the Fintry and St Mary’s areas.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “During the robbery, the 62-year-old man had his white Ford Fiesta van stolen.

“The van had the registration number SG11 UOO and since the robbery, there have been sightings of the vehicle being driven in the Fintry and St Mary’s areas.

“I would urge any witnesses to the robbery or anyone with information on the stolen van or its whereabouts to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 4045 of 29 September.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”