Dundee MP heckled in tense scenes at pro-Palestine protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee MP heckled in tense scenes at pro-Palestine protest

Dundee West MP Chris Law was forced to abandon his speech at the protest on Saturday afternoon

By Alasdair Clark
Chris Law was speaking at the demonstration before the crowd grew angry with his remarks. Image: DC Thomson.
Chris Law was speaking at the demonstration before the crowd grew angry with his remarks. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee MP Chris Law was forced to abandon his speech at a pro-Palestine protest in the city on Saturday amid heckling from the crowd.

The SNP MP reportedly lost the support of the crowd after saying he had “equal” sympathy for both Palestinians and Israelis.

He was speaking to protestors gathered in the City Square, many with signs bearing slogans calling for a ceasefire.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Law can be seen speaking before the crowd begin to heckle before becoming hostile.

Dundee West MP Chris Law. Image: Shutterstock

He is heard saying he “absolutely supports a two-state solution” and that he “appals what is going on”.

Members of the crowd then grow increasingly hostile and are seen in the video telling the MP to describe the actions of Israel as a “genocide” before demanding he give up the microphone.

Crowd heckle Dundee MP

One woman asks: “Do you condemn the genocide in Gaza strip?”.

Mr Law answers: “I condemn all the indiscriminate actions in Gaza.”

In response members of the crowd can be heard in the video demanding he “say genocide”.

The MP – first elected in 2015 – is then seen abandoning attempts to finish his speech.

Asked about the incident, Chris Law said he was proud of his record of standing up for Palestine over the last eight years.

He said: “The SNP were the first party in Westminster to call for an immediate ceasefire, and we have been leading advocates for the establishment of humanitarian routes, an increase in aid and support for British citizens currently trapped in Gaza. These were all positions that I reiterated support for yesterday.

“I also condemned the brutality of the attack by Hamas on Israel, and the disproportionate collective punishment of the Palestinian people, including indiscriminate bombings, by the Israeli Defence Forces.

“Every death of an innocent in this conflict is a tragedy.

“I know that many here in Scotland have family and friends that are currently affected in Israel and Palestine and that there is intense feeling on this matter as a result.

“In my view it is vital that we do not lose sight of a viable solution to this crisis – as I stated yesterday, it is both my and the SNP’s position that we all must work towards a peaceful two-state solution.”

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the UK on Saturday as Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza.

Some 8,000 Palestinians are reported to have died since the assault, launched in response to attacks on Israel by the militant group Hamas.

Scotland Palestine protests
Protests took place across Scotland. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

As well as Dundee demonstrations also took place in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed all of the protests in Scotland had passed without incident.

A force spokesman said: “We are aware of demonstrations held at a number of locations across Scotland during the afternoon of Saturday.

“A proportionate policing plan was in the place for the events and no one was arrested at any of the demonstrations.”

More from Dundee

Firefighters remained at the scene overnight. . Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Tayside Forestry assessing damage after fire at Dundee premises
Maged and Elizabeth El-Nakla. Image: Nadia El-Nakla.
Humza Yousaf says Dundee in-laws in Gaza are alive but have 'run out of…
The lamb shank. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: The Ship Inn in Broughty Ferry cooks up a perfect storm
Firefighters were called to the scene on Saturday night. Image: Google
Multiple crews tackle large fire at Tayside Forestry in Dundee
Building exterior of Dundee Council Headquarters, Dundee House on North Lindsay Street. Kris Miller, Courier, 29/04/12. Picture today shows Dundee Council Headquarters, Dundee House on North Lindsay Street for file.
Dundee City Council targeted by phishing email from hacked employee account
Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
HM Coastguard and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service search Dighty Burn in Dundee.
Emergency rescue stood down after dog feared lost in Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death

Conversation