Dundee MP heckled in tense scenes at pro-Palestine protest

Dundee MP Chris Law was forced to abandon his speech at a pro-Palestine protest in the city on Saturday amid heckling from the crowd.

The SNP MP reportedly lost the support of the crowd after saying he had “equal” sympathy for both Palestinians and Israelis.

He was speaking to protestors gathered in the City Square, many with signs bearing slogans calling for a ceasefire.

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Law can be seen speaking before the crowd begin to heckle before becoming hostile.

He is heard saying he “absolutely supports a two-state solution” and that he “appals what is going on”.

Members of the crowd then grow increasingly hostile and are seen in the video telling the MP to describe the actions of Israel as a “genocide” before demanding he give up the microphone.

Crowd heckle Dundee MP

One woman asks: “Do you condemn the genocide in Gaza strip?”.

Mr Law answers: “I condemn all the indiscriminate actions in Gaza.”

In response members of the crowd can be heard in the video demanding he “say genocide”.

The MP – first elected in 2015 – is then seen abandoning attempts to finish his speech.

Asked about the incident, Chris Law said he was proud of his record of standing up for Palestine over the last eight years.

He said: “The SNP were the first party in Westminster to call for an immediate ceasefire, and we have been leading advocates for the establishment of humanitarian routes, an increase in aid and support for British citizens currently trapped in Gaza. These were all positions that I reiterated support for yesterday.

“I also condemned the brutality of the attack by Hamas on Israel, and the disproportionate collective punishment of the Palestinian people, including indiscriminate bombings, by the Israeli Defence Forces.

“Every death of an innocent in this conflict is a tragedy.

“I know that many here in Scotland have family and friends that are currently affected in Israel and Palestine and that there is intense feeling on this matter as a result.

“In my view it is vital that we do not lose sight of a viable solution to this crisis – as I stated yesterday, it is both my and the SNP’s position that we all must work towards a peaceful two-state solution.”

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets across the UK on Saturday as Israel intensified its bombardment of Gaza.

Some 8,000 Palestinians are reported to have died since the assault, launched in response to attacks on Israel by the militant group Hamas.

As well as Dundee demonstrations also took place in Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed all of the protests in Scotland had passed without incident.

A force spokesman said: “We are aware of demonstrations held at a number of locations across Scotland during the afternoon of Saturday.

“A proportionate policing plan was in the place for the events and no one was arrested at any of the demonstrations.”