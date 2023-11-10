CCTV released of suspect as police probe serious assault after Big Weekend in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CCTV released of suspect as police probe serious assault after Big Weekend in Dundee

The assault happened on Lochee High Street after the Camperdown event.

By Andrew Robson
Police believe the man is between 20 and 30 years old. Image: Supplied

CCTV images have been released of a man police believe can help with investigations into a serious assault in Dundee.

The assault happened in Lochee High Street at around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 28.

It was one of three serious assaults in Dundee in the aftermath of the Radio 1 Big Weekend event in Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

Officers describe the man as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall with short dark hair.

They believe he is between 20 and 30 years old.

He spoke with a local accent and was in the company of a woman at the time of the incident.

She is described as being slim with long blonde hair and a large tattoo on her right thigh.

Detective Constable Andrew Nicoll of Dundee CID said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“I would encourage the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4490 of May 28 2023.”

Alternatively, information can be given to police anonymously through Crimestoppers.

