CCTV released of suspect as police probe serious assault after Big Weekend in Dundee

CCTV images have been released of a man police believe can help with investigations into a serious assault in Dundee.

The assault happened in Lochee High Street at around 11.40pm on Sunday, May 28.

It was one of three serious assaults in Dundee in the aftermath of the Radio 1 Big Weekend event in Dundee’s Camperdown Park.

Officers describe the man as white, of medium build, around 5ft 6in tall with short dark hair.

They believe he is between 20 and 30 years old.

He spoke with a local accent and was in the company of a woman at the time of the incident.

She is described as being slim with long blonde hair and a large tattoo on her right thigh.

CCTV appeal to trace man after serious assault in Lochee

Detective Constable Andrew Nicoll of Dundee CID said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to assist with our enquiries.

“I would encourage the man pictured or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 4490 of May 28 2023.”

Alternatively, information can be given to police anonymously through Crimestoppers.