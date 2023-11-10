Perthshire distillery among cream of the crop at Scottish Gin Awards

Persie Distillery, near Bridge of Cally in Pethshire, has scooped one of the top honours at the latest annual “Oscars” for Scotland’s gin-makers.

It was recognised in the category for excellence in branding at the seventh annual Scottish Gin Awards in Glasgow.

Persie Distillery is run by Simon and Chrissie Fairclough.

North Uist Distillery in the Western Isles was crowned distillery of the year for a second year in a row.

Judges hailed it as a “formidable business with an impressive range of gins”.

The Hebridean distillery also scooped the award for best new product for its Downpour Coast & Croft gin.

The Scottish Gin Awards is the one of the largest competitions do its kind in the UK.

Winners were chosen after a blind tasting of nearly 200 gins, all distilled in Scotland.

Judging panel chairman Adam Hardie, partner and head of food and drink at Aberdeen-based accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael, said: “It continues to be a very tough and challenging year but many are not just surviving but excelling.

“For success in business we need formidable leadership, strong brands, great tasting products, good distribution and profitable growth. Congratulations to all the finalists and winners.

“We wish them future success on the back of these well-deserved awards.”

Kirsten Speirs, director of KDMedia and founder of the accolades, said: “The Scottish Gin Awards continues to highlight achievements in gin distilling at a national level.

“Wise gin drinkers will see that these gins are the best made in Scotland right now and shop with the knowledge they come highly recommended by our gin experts from across in the UK.”

The winners: