Firefighters rescue customer trapped in Dundee pub toilet

A customer had to be rescued by firefighters after becoming “trapped” in a pub toilet in Dundee.

One appliance raced to Reform Street to rescue a patron from The Counting House pub on Thursday afternoon.

Crews used a hooligan tool to prize open the door of a ground floor toilet, shortly before 4pm.

One customer said the incident had caused a bit of “hilarity” as normal service quickly resumed.

‘Everyone knows how far the toilets are’

He said: “The fire engine came down with the sirens on and I saw firefighters taking equipment inside.

“Thankfully it was the toilet on the ground floor of the pub where the person was stuck.

“Everyone knows how far the other toilets are in there.

“I think there was an issue with the lock but the person was essentially trapped.

“There was three firefighters inside the pub, they got the person out fairly quickly and everyone was having a wee chuckle.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed an appliance from Blackness Fire Station attended the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call at 3.35pm to attend at a premises on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Firefighters used a hooligan tool to force entry to the toilet.

“The stop message was received at 3.46pm”