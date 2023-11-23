Dundee Museum of Transport: Crowdfunder launched to raise £25,000 for replacement bricks at new home

The Dundee Museum of Transport has launched a crowdfunder in an effort to replace weather-damaged bricks at their planned new home.

An estimated 2,500 bricks at the Maryfield Tram Depot have been identified as being in need of either restoration or replacement

It comes after work to weatherproof the Victorian building began earlier this year. Part of the roof collapsed in February.

Further renovation is required at the site, including replacing rotten wood, sarking and purlins, removal and replacement of roof tiles, new guttering, and redress of damaged brickwork.

Funds must be raised by December 22

Museum bosses have now launched an “all or nothing” fundraising campaign asking people to support the ongoing restoration by sponsoring a brick.

This, they say, must raise £25,000 by December 22 or lose the pledges.

Supporters are asked to pledge £10 or more to cover the costs of restoring each brick, with all donations directly benefiting the renovation work.

Writing on the Crowdfunder page, they said: “An estimated 2,500 bricks within the Victorian building have been identified as in need of either restoration or replacement and will be a very visible means of bringing the building back to its former glory.

“While our wider fundraising efforts are going well and will continue it is essential that we secure strong public support for the project.

“Your support will go directly to the restoration of the building and make an important difference in moving our project forward.”

Plans to covert the former depot on Forfar Road into the new home of the transport museum were given the green light in April.

Once fully completed, the restored site will house the new museum, as well as vehicle storage and archive and community spaces.

Around £1.5m has already been raised towards the cost of the project, however work is still ongoing to raise the £3.5m target.

The existing museum has its home at Market Mews on Market Street.

The crowdfunder can be found here.