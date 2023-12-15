Dundee residents given free entry to two city attractions throughout January

Dundee residents will be given free entry to two of the city’s biggest attractions throughout January.

Dundee Heritage Trust is running the promotion at Discovery Point and Verdant Works for anyone who lives in the city.

The initiative is aiming to help locals connect with Dundee’s past.

Emma Halford-Forbes, heritage and exhibitions director, said: “We hope that January will give Dundonians an opportunity to rediscover our venues or encourage you to visit for the first time.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the Royal Research Ship Discovery and Verdant Works for a visit full of fun, and infused with the history of our city.”

How to get free entry to Discovery Point and Verdant Works in January

The offer applies to people residing at a Dundee address and runs from January 3 until January 31.

Visitors must take proof of address and corresponding photo ID for one in every two adults in their party in order to get free entry to Discovery Point or Verdant Works.

Discovery Point is home to the RRS Discovery and guides visitors through its famous 1901 expedition and other global voyages.

It offers interactive galleries, polar artefacts and the opportunity to explore the ship below deck.

There is also the immersive Discovery Dome experience which takes visitors back to 1901 through 360-degree animation.

Verdant Works tells the story of Dundee’s industrial textile history in a refurbished jute mill.

The museum offers access to a machine hall, social history gallery and the newly refurbished High Mill.