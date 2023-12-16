Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban bids for semi-final place on The Voice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban bids for semi-final place on The Voice

Stan Urban, who grew up in Kirkton, is back out to impress the superstar coaches and guest mentors on Saturday night.

By Alan Wilson
Stan Urban performs at callbacks stage of The Voice. Image: ITV
Stan Urban performs at callbacks stage of The Voice. Image: ITV

Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban is back on TV on Saturday night bidding for a place in the semi-finals of The Voice.

The 79-year-old was a hit with the ITV show’s judges Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs last month, with the Heart Skips a Beat singer pressing the all-important button.

Stan, in his seventh decade of performing rock ‘n’ roll, returns to the programme tonight as the callbacks kick-off.

This stage of the series sees the superstar coaches joined by guest mentors Luke Evans, Paloma Faith, Raye and Jamie Cullum.

‘Breath of fresh air’

The Denmark-based Dundonian told us: “I just wanted to have a great time and I think that comes across.

“It’s been a great experience for me.”

Stan Urban on The Voice. Image: ITV.
Stan Urban has enjoyed an illustrious career.

Last month Welsh legend described Stan as “a breath of fresh air” on the BBC’s The One Show while Will.i.am described the music veteran’s blind audition as his favourite ever moment on The Voice.

But it almost never happened after Stan, who grew up in Kirkton and left the City of Discovery at 17, turned down the initial approach from producers.

‘Taking it in my stride’

He said: “I’ve never heard of it before, I’ve never seen it, we don’t get it in Denmark. I told them no, no thanks, I don’t do auditions.

“I said do you know how old I am and he said we know all about you.

“It was incredible, I’m taking it all in my stride though, I mean I’ve had quite a successful career if you like as a musician, just to be able to live you know, from music is fine.

“I got through to the next round [after the blind audition] but let’s face it, I don’t think I’m going to win it.”

The Voice UK is on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm

