Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban bids for semi-final place on The Voice

Dundee piano wizard Stan Urban is back on TV on Saturday night bidding for a place in the semi-finals of The Voice.

The 79-year-old was a hit with the ITV show’s judges Will.i.am, Tom Jones, Anne-Marie and Olly Murs last month, with the Heart Skips a Beat singer pressing the all-important button.

Stan, in his seventh decade of performing rock ‘n’ roll, returns to the programme tonight as the callbacks kick-off.

This stage of the series sees the superstar coaches joined by guest mentors Luke Evans, Paloma Faith, Raye and Jamie Cullum.

‘Breath of fresh air’

The Denmark-based Dundonian told us: “I just wanted to have a great time and I think that comes across.

“It’s been a great experience for me.”

Last month Welsh legend described Stan as “a breath of fresh air” on the BBC’s The One Show while Will.i.am described the music veteran’s blind audition as his favourite ever moment on The Voice.

But it almost never happened after Stan, who grew up in Kirkton and left the City of Discovery at 17, turned down the initial approach from producers.

‘Taking it in my stride’

He said: “I’ve never heard of it before, I’ve never seen it, we don’t get it in Denmark. I told them no, no thanks, I don’t do auditions.

“I said do you know how old I am and he said we know all about you.

“It was incredible, I’m taking it all in my stride though, I mean I’ve had quite a successful career if you like as a musician, just to be able to live you know, from music is fine.

“I got through to the next round [after the blind audition] but let’s face it, I don’t think I’m going to win it.”

The Voice UK is on ITV1 and ITVX at 8pm