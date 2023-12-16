Chris Mochrie determined to come of age at Dundee United as Tangerines playmaker reveals why Dundee derby return would be extra special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Mochrie determined to come of age at Dundee United as Tangerines playmaker reveals why Dundee derby return would be extra special

Mochrie hopes to keep his place on Saturday after starting against Ayr United.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in action against Ayr United
Chris Mochrie in action against Ayr United last weekend. Image: SNS

Chris Mochrie is determined to shake off his promising youngster tag and come of age amid Dundee United’s Championship title charge.

Mochrie, 20, has long been considered one of United’s most technically gifted academy graduates.

Tall, elegant and with an ability to surge forward in possession; the local lad was United’s youngest EVER debutant when he entered the fray against Morton in 2019, aged 16 years and 27 days.

That mantle has since been taken by Rory MacLeod.

More than four years later, Mochrie is still bidding to cement his place at Tannadice and, having earned his first Championship start of the campaign against Ayr United last weekend, is in no mood to surrender his jersey without a fight.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie scores at Dunfermline
Mochrie slams home his winning goal against Dunfermline. Image: SNS

“You want to get rid of that “young player” tag as quickly as possible and show that you have the bravery to not look out of place when you come in to the side,” said Mochrie.

“You need to have the belief in yourself that you are good enough to play.”

Instilling confidence

Boss Jim Goodwin certainly has that belief in Mochrie.

Speaking following the playmaker’s outing against the Honest Men – a bright first half, somewhat fading after the break – Goodwin was adamant United remain “very excited” about Mochrie.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in action for Scotland U21s
Chris Mochrie in action for Scotland U21s. Image: SNS

“I think the gaffer is trying to instill a bit of confidence in me,” he continued. “He is telling me to go out there, play my own game and really believe in myself. Hopefully, I can do that and continue my momentum.

“The manager treats you like any other player. He tells you to go and get on with it, and he has shown trust in the younger players this season.

“That’s all you can ask for. Then it is up to you to be good enough.”

Going the distance

Raith Rovers arrive at Tannadice with a two-point lead at the summit of the Championship – albeit having played a game more than United – after piecing together six successive victories, peppered with last-gasp drama.

But Mochrie hopes Rovers’ swashbuckling style suits the hosts.

Raith's goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away
Raith’s goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away at Arbroath. Image: SNS.

“The game definitely won’t be over until the final whistle is blown,” added Mochrie, following yet another Raith late show against Arbroath in midweek.

“All their (Rovers’) games have been really entertaining so hopefully it is the same at the weekend.

“It can be difficult to break down a team when they are sitting in like they normally do at Tannadice, so it should be a different game. Hopefully, it suits us.”

Derby dream

As always, Mochrie with be roared on by his girlfriend Hannah, dad Will and mum Susan.

And, with some split city loyalties within the family, Mochrie is desperate to seal promotion and experience derby day in Dundee.

Chris Mochrie hard at work at Dundee United training
Mochrie hard at work at Dundee United training. Image: Dundee United FC.

“My mum is actually a Dundee fan but she is fine coming here (to Tannadice),” he smiled.

“But since I have been at United, she has calmed down a bit with being a Dundee supporter!

“It would be great to get the derbies back next season. I haven’t played in one so I would love to do that. It would be unbelievable.”

Conversation