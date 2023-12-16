Chris Mochrie determined to come of age at Dundee United as Tangerines playmaker reveals why Dundee derby return would be extra special

Chris Mochrie is determined to shake off his promising youngster tag and come of age amid Dundee United’s Championship title charge.

Mochrie, 20, has long been considered one of United’s most technically gifted academy graduates.

Tall, elegant and with an ability to surge forward in possession; the local lad was United’s youngest EVER debutant when he entered the fray against Morton in 2019, aged 16 years and 27 days.

That mantle has since been taken by Rory MacLeod.

More than four years later, Mochrie is still bidding to cement his place at Tannadice and, having earned his first Championship start of the campaign against Ayr United last weekend, is in no mood to surrender his jersey without a fight.

“You want to get rid of that “young player” tag as quickly as possible and show that you have the bravery to not look out of place when you come in to the side,” said Mochrie.

“You need to have the belief in yourself that you are good enough to play.”

Instilling confidence

Boss Jim Goodwin certainly has that belief in Mochrie.

Speaking following the playmaker’s outing against the Honest Men – a bright first half, somewhat fading after the break – Goodwin was adamant United remain “very excited” about Mochrie.

“I think the gaffer is trying to instill a bit of confidence in me,” he continued. “He is telling me to go out there, play my own game and really believe in myself. Hopefully, I can do that and continue my momentum.

“The manager treats you like any other player. He tells you to go and get on with it, and he has shown trust in the younger players this season.

“That’s all you can ask for. Then it is up to you to be good enough.”

Going the distance

Raith Rovers arrive at Tannadice with a two-point lead at the summit of the Championship – albeit having played a game more than United – after piecing together six successive victories, peppered with last-gasp drama.

But Mochrie hopes Rovers’ swashbuckling style suits the hosts.

“The game definitely won’t be over until the final whistle is blown,” added Mochrie, following yet another Raith late show against Arbroath in midweek.

“All their (Rovers’) games have been really entertaining so hopefully it is the same at the weekend.

“It can be difficult to break down a team when they are sitting in like they normally do at Tannadice, so it should be a different game. Hopefully, it suits us.”

Derby dream

As always, Mochrie with be roared on by his girlfriend Hannah, dad Will and mum Susan.

And, with some split city loyalties within the family, Mochrie is desperate to seal promotion and experience derby day in Dundee.

“My mum is actually a Dundee fan but she is fine coming here (to Tannadice),” he smiled.

“But since I have been at United, she has calmed down a bit with being a Dundee supporter!

“It would be great to get the derbies back next season. I haven’t played in one so I would love to do that. It would be unbelievable.”