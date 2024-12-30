15 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Dundee and Angus

Dundee and Angus have been the starting point for the careers of many famous faces.

Some of the country’s most iconic figures – from chart-topping musicians to leading journalists and blockbuster actors – have spent their formative years in the region.

Many are already well-known for their links to the area such as actor Brian Cox, athlete Eilish McColgan and singer Ricky Ross.

But for other famous faces, their links to Dundee and Angus may be less well-publicised.

1. John Suchet

After attending boarding school with his two brothers – one of whom is the Poirot actor David – the Londoner spent four years studying at Queen’s College in Dundee.

He went on to become one of the country’s most famous newsreaders after graduating with a 2:2 in philosophy and political science.

He also had a show on Classic FM, which he brought to Dundee.

Suchet received an honorary degree from Dundee University in 2000.

2. David Mackenzie

The Outlaw King and Hell or High Water director is a Dundee University graduate.

Born in 1966 in Northumberland, he graduated in 1990 after studying at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

He was brought up in Trinafour near Pitlochry.

In 2018, he told The Courier: “I have fond memories of my time in Dundee and Perthshire.

“Dundee is on the up and I’m looking forward to checking out the V&A.”

3. Ian McDiarmid

The actor, who has won Laurence Olivier and Tony Awards for his roles on stage, is perhaps best known for playing Emperor Palpatine in six Star Wars movies.

The 80-year-old was born in Carnoustie and raised in both the Angus town and Dundee, attending Morgan Academy and later graduating from St Andrews University with a degree in psychology.

In 2020, more than 1,000 people signed a petition to have a statue of McDiarmid – in his Star Wars guise – installed in Carnoustie.

4. Donald Findlay KC

The advocate was born in Cowdenbeath in 1951 before attending Harris Academy as a schoolboy.

During his time at Harris, he was boys’ captain.

He later graduated from Dundee University after studying at Dundee Law School, and has gone on to take part in some of the biggest criminal trials in Scottish history.

Mr Findlay, a former Rangers vice-chairman, has been Cowdenbeath chairman since 2010.

5. Alan Johnston

Born in Tanzania, the BBC reporter graduated from Dundee University with a masters in English and politics.

The 62-year-old Scots-raised journalist is perhaps best known for being kidnapped and held captive for four months in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In 2008, the university awarded Johnston an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws.

He said: “I am really delighted to be back here.

“This place is a really important part of my past, and to come back here when this time last year I was still in captivity is almost too hard to take in.”

6. Sam Robertson

Born and raised in Dundee, the actor has played Adam Barlow in Coronation Street over two stints.

The former Harris Academy pupil secured his role in Corrie after a year studying at Manchester University.

He has also appeared in the likes of River City and Celebrity Big Brother.

7. Scott McKenna

The 28-year-old Scotland international plays in Spain’s top flight for Las Palmas.

Earlier this season he earned rave reviews for his display against Real Madrid superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Before making his name at Aberdeen, McKenna was born and educated in Kirriemuir, where he attended Webster’s High School.

McKenna’s dad, Ian, once played for Forfar Athletic and Montrose.

8. Gary Lightbody

Chasing Cars rockers Snow Patrol met as students at Dundee University in the mid-1990s.

Originally from Bangor, County Down, frontman Gary Lightbody moved to the city in 1994 to study English literature.

In 2018, the Northern Irishman received an honorary degree from the university.

He said: “It’s amazing, I feel very honoured. I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994. We had our first gig here, we played the student union.”

Tom Simpson, from Monifieth, is among the band’s former members.

9. KT Tunstall

The singer was raised in St Andrews.

But KT, who shot to fame with hits like Suddenly I See, spent time studying at Dundee High School before finishing her education in America.

The Fifer has had a busy year, writing the score for the stage adaptation of 90s film Clueless and preparing for the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

10. Edwyn Collins

Another musical talent with links to Dundee is the former Orange Juice frontman.

Between the ages of six and 14, Collins’ dad was a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

While living in the city, the singer – best known for his 90s hit A Girl Like You – was educated at the old Demonstration School on Park Place, and Morgan Academy.

11. Sir Brian Souter

After nearly being kicked out of school, the Stagecoach co-founder studied to become a commerce teacher at Dundee Institute of Technology – now Abertay University.

During his studies, Souter took a job as a trainee bus conductor.

He went on to co-found the bus giant Stagecoach with sister Ann Gloag and late brother-in-law Robin Gloag.

12. James Cook

The current Scotland Editor with BBC News was educated at Forfar Academy.

At the age of 15, he was given the opportunity to read the news bulletin at Radio Tay.

He also spent some time in the States as the BBC’s North America correspondent.

13. Brian Molko

Brian Molko, famed for his nasal singing style and flamboyant appearance, spent some of his childhood in Dundee.

He later enjoyed fame with Placebo as they became one of the biggest alt-rock acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Molko’s mum is from Dundee and he has previously described it as the place “where I grew up”.

14. Mark Beaumont

Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont was educated for a time at Dundee High School.

He later formed strong links with the city’s university, receiving an honorary degree in 2012 and becoming rector in 2016.

15. Lord George Robertson

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary and ex-Nato secretary general Lord Robertson was unveiled as the University of Dundee’s new chancellor in September 2013.

It came 55 years after he graduated from the institution with a masters degree with honours in economics.

At the age of 22, Lord Robertson was among the first students to graduate from Dundee University when it broke away from St Andrews University.