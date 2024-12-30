15 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
15 famous faces you didn’t know were educated in Dundee and Angus

From chart-topping musicians to leading journalists and actors, the region has trained up some of the best in their businesses.

David Mackenzie studied at DJCAD
DJCAD graduate David Mackenzie has worked on two movies with Chris Pine. Image: PA Wire/PA Images
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee and Angus have been the starting point for the careers of many famous faces.

Some of the country’s most iconic figures – from chart-topping musicians to leading journalists and blockbuster actors – have spent their formative years in the region.

Many are already well-known for their links to the area such as actor Brian Cox, athlete Eilish McColgan and singer Ricky Ross.

But for other famous faces, their links to Dundee and Angus may be less well-publicised.

1. John Suchet

John Suchet once recorded his Classic FM show at the Caird Hall. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

After attending boarding school with his two brothers – one of whom is the Poirot actor David – the Londoner spent four years studying at Queen’s College in Dundee.

He went on to become one of the country’s most famous newsreaders after graduating with a 2:2 in philosophy and political science.

He also had a show on Classic FM, which he brought to Dundee.

Suchet received an honorary degree from Dundee University in 2000.

2. David Mackenzie

David Mackenzie with Chris Pine at a screening of Hell or High Water in London. Image: Mark Asquith

The Outlaw King and Hell or High Water director is a Dundee University graduate.

Born in 1966 in Northumberland, he graduated in 1990 after studying at the Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

He was brought up in Trinafour near Pitlochry.

In 2018, he told The Courier: “I have fond memories of my time in Dundee and Perthshire.

“Dundee is on the up and I’m looking forward to checking out the V&A.”

3. Ian McDiarmid

Ian McDiarmid as Senator Palpatine in The Phantom Menace
Ian McDiarmid starred in six Star Wars movies. Image: Lucasfilm/Kobal/Shutterstock

The actor, who has won Laurence Olivier and Tony Awards for his roles on stage, is perhaps best known for playing Emperor Palpatine in six Star Wars movies.

The 80-year-old was born in Carnoustie and raised in both the Angus town and Dundee, attending Morgan Academy and later graduating from St Andrews University with a degree in psychology.

In 2020, more than 1,000 people signed a petition to have a statue of McDiarmid – in his Star Wars guise – installed in Carnoustie.

4. Donald Findlay KC

Donald Findlay KC at Dundee University in 2016
Donald Findlay KC. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

The advocate was born in Cowdenbeath in 1951 before attending Harris Academy as a schoolboy.

During his time at Harris, he was boys’ captain.

He later graduated from Dundee University after studying at Dundee Law School, and has gone on to take part in some of the biggest criminal trials in Scottish history.

Mr Findlay, a former Rangers vice-chairman, has been Cowdenbeath chairman since 2010.

5. Alan Johnston

Alan Johnston returned to the university in 2008. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson

Born in Tanzania, the BBC reporter graduated from Dundee University with a masters in English and politics.

The 62-year-old Scots-raised journalist is perhaps best known for being kidnapped and held captive for four months in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

In 2008, the university awarded Johnston an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws.

He said: “I am really delighted to be back here.

“This place is a really important part of my past, and to come back here when this time last year I was still in captivity is almost too hard to take in.”

6. Sam Robertson

Sam Robertson has featured in some major storylines this year. Image: Mark Bruce/ITV

Born and raised in Dundee, the actor has played Adam Barlow in Coronation Street over two stints.

The former Harris Academy pupil secured his role in Corrie after a year studying at Manchester University.

He has also appeared in the likes of River City and Celebrity Big Brother.

7. Scott McKenna

Scott McKenna plays for Scotland against Ukraine
Scott McKenna was born and raised in Kirriemuir. Image: Vagelis Georgirou/Action Plus/Shutterstock

The 28-year-old Scotland international plays in Spain’s top flight for Las Palmas.

Earlier this season he earned rave reviews for his display against Real Madrid superstars such as Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Before making his name at Aberdeen, McKenna was born and educated in Kirriemuir, where he attended Webster’s High School.

McKenna’s dad, Ian, once played for Forfar Athletic and Montrose.

8. Gary Lightbody

Gary Lightbody at Dundee City Chambers
Gary Lightbody received an honorary degree in 2018. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Chasing Cars rockers Snow Patrol met as students at Dundee University in the mid-1990s.

Originally from Bangor, County Down, frontman Gary Lightbody moved to the city in 1994 to study English literature.

In 2018, the Northern Irishman received an honorary degree from the university.

He said: “It’s amazing, I feel very honoured. I love Dundee, Dundee gave us a lot.

“We formed here – the first day of Freshers’ Week 1994. We had our first gig here, we played the student union.”

Tom Simpson, from Monifieth, is among the band’s former members.

9. KT Tunstall

KT Tunstall studied at Dundee University
KT Tunstall studied at Dundee High School. Image: Cortney Armitage

The singer was raised in St Andrews.

But KT, who shot to fame with hits like Suddenly I See, spent time studying at Dundee High School before finishing her education in America.

The Fifer has had a busy year, writing the score for the stage adaptation of 90s film Clueless and preparing for the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

10. Edwyn Collins

Former Orange Juice frontman Edwyn Collins lived in Dundee as a child
Edwyn Collins is a former Morgan Academy pupil. Image: John Maher

Another musical talent with links to Dundee is the former Orange Juice frontman.

Between the ages of six and 14, Collins’ dad was a lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design.

While living in the city, the singer – best known for his 90s hit A Girl Like You – was educated at the old Demonstration School on Park Place, and Morgan Academy.

11. Sir Brian Souter

Sir Brian Souter graduated from the Dundee Institute of Technology
Brian Souter.

After nearly being kicked out of school, the Stagecoach co-founder studied to become a commerce teacher at Dundee Institute of Technology – now Abertay University.

During his studies, Souter took a job as a trainee bus conductor.

He went on to co-found the bus giant Stagecoach with sister Ann Gloag and late brother-in-law Robin Gloag.

12. James Cook

BBC News' Scotland Editor, James Cook
James Cook was raised in Angus and studied at Forfar Academy. Image: BBC

The current Scotland Editor with BBC News was educated at Forfar Academy.

At the age of 15, he was given the opportunity to read the news bulletin at Radio Tay.

He also spent some time in the States as the BBC’s North America correspondent.

13. Brian Molko

Placebo frontman Brian Molko spent time as a kid in Dundee
Placebo frontman Brian Molko. Image: Javier Zorrilla/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Brian Molko, famed for his nasal singing style and flamboyant appearance, spent some of his childhood in Dundee.

He later enjoyed fame with Placebo as they became one of the biggest alt-rock acts of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Molko’s mum is from Dundee and he has previously described it as the place “where I grew up”.

14. Mark Beaumont

Mark Beaumont. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont was educated for a time at Dundee High School.

He later formed strong links with the city’s university, receiving an honorary degree in 2012 and becoming rector in 2016.

15. Lord George Robertson

Lord George Robertson. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tony Blair’s former defence secretary and ex-Nato secretary general Lord Robertson was unveiled as the University of Dundee’s new chancellor in September 2013.

It came 55 years after he graduated from the institution with a masters degree with honours in economics.

At the age of 22, Lord Robertson was among the first students to graduate from Dundee University when it broke away from St Andrews University.

