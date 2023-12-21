Man, 35, ‘glassed’ in Dundee city centre disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Man, 35, ‘glassed’ in Dundee city centre disturbance

A 38-year-old man has been charged with serious assault.

By James Simpson
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A 35-year-old man was allegedly glassed during a disturbance in Dundee city centre.

Witnesses told of seeing police officers descending on Reform Street, close to City Square, on Monday night.

One bystander said there were plenty of people in the area when the incident unfolded – including tourists.

He said: “As many as 15 coppers were called to this incident.

“It was shocking to see what was going on.

“The area between Reform Street and City Square was still busy.

“An ambulance was called to the scene.

Man taken to Ninewells Hospital after being ‘glassed’ in Dundee

“There were a couple of tourists just arriving in Dundee from Germany and Poland that I was standing with.

“They were taken aback by what was going on.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Monday, officers received a report of a disturbance on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault.

“The 35-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

