Man, 35, ‘glassed’ in Dundee city centre disturbance

A 35-year-old man was allegedly glassed during a disturbance in Dundee city centre.

Witnesses told of seeing police officers descending on Reform Street, close to City Square, on Monday night.

One bystander said there were plenty of people in the area when the incident unfolded – including tourists.

He said: “As many as 15 coppers were called to this incident.

“It was shocking to see what was going on.

“The area between Reform Street and City Square was still busy.

“An ambulance was called to the scene.

“There were a couple of tourists just arriving in Dundee from Germany and Poland that I was standing with.

“They were taken aback by what was going on.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.45pm on Monday, officers received a report of a disturbance on Reform Street, Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 35-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

“A 38-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with serious assault.

“The 35-year-old man was later arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”