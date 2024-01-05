Experienced Dundee doctor faces misconduct hearing over ‘failure to perform emergency C-section on patient’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Experienced Dundee doctor faces misconduct hearing over ‘failure to perform emergency C-section on patient’

The medic will go in front of a tribunal later this month.

By Neil Henderson
The doctor works for NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock
The doctor works for NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock

An experienced Dundee doctor is set to face a misconduct hearing over allegations he failed to perform an emergency caesarean section on a patient.

Dr Keith Suttie – who has been working in the profession for more than 30 years – will go before a panel later this month over the allegations dating from November 2017.

The claims centre on the delivery of a baby who was suffering from a health condition.

The Medical Tribunal Practitioner Service (MPTS) alleges that “on November 10 2017, Dr Suttie consulted with Patient A and failed to manage an urgent delivery (of a baby), having been advised of the onset of fetal bradycardia and despite arrangements being in place for an emergency caesarean section”.

Fetal bradycardia is a type of irregular heartbeat in a developing fetus and happens when the heart rate is slower than 110 beats per minute.

Dundee doctor ‘failed to scrub up and perform C-section’

The MPTS says it is “further alleged that Dr Suttie failed to scrub up and perform a caesarean section as the senior obstetrician present”.

If allegations in a tribunal are found proven, a range of options are open to the MPTS.

This can range from no action to a suspension or the doctor being removed from the medical register.

If fitness to practise is not found to be impaired, the panel may issue a warning instead.

Dr Suttie, who works for NHS Tayside in Dundee, qualified from Dundee University in 1991.

He has been a fully registered doctor since August 1992.

The misconduct hearing is set to start on January 22 and could run until February 9.

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”

Dr Suttie has been approached for comment.

