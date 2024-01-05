Dundee v St Johnstone new date confirmed as Dark Blues’ postponed festive fixtures rescheduled

Dundee’s postponed New Year clash with St Johnstone has been rescheduled – and there’s plenty for fans to love about the new date.

After the January 2 fixture fell victim to a waterlogged Dens Park pitch, both sides’ winter break started early.

They return to action on January 20 in the Scottish Cup, with Dundee up against Kilmarnock and Saints facing Airdrie.

But for the Dark Blues, that is now the beginning of a hectic, eight-games-in-four-weeks stretch, featuring three rescheduled matches.

The first is a trip to Aberdeen on January 30, originally postponed in October of last year.

Then the all-Tayside clash between the Dee and Saints has been set for Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Their final rescheduled game is set for March 14, when the Dons will visit Dens for the contest that was rained off on December 23.

Dundee’s new January & February fixtures

January

20: Kilmarnock (A)

23: Hearts (A)

27: Livingston (A)

30: Aberdeen (A)

February

3: Hearts (H)

7: St Mirren (A)

14: St Johnstone (H)

17: Ross County (H)

24: Hibs (A)

28: Celtic (A)