Tay Road Bridge shut northbound due to ‘significant amount of glass’ on carriageway

The Tay Road Bridge was shut northbound for a short time on Wednesday due to a “significant amount of glass” on the carriageway.

The road was closed shortly after 9am to allow teams to clear up the debris.

A post on X said: “The northbound carriageway is currently CLOSED due to a significant amount of glass.

“Please bear with us while we get it cleaned up.

“We are being as quick as we can but please be patient.”

The glass had been cleared by around 9.20am.

The source of the glass has not been confirmed.

It comes after the bridge was hit with gusts of more than 70mph on Wednesday morning, restricting it to cars only.