‘Urgent’ bid to resolve traffic light issues at Forfar Road junction in Dundee

Drivers have reported delays after changes to the lights sequence.

By Ellidh Aitken
The traffic lights at the Forfar Road junction heading north across the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View
The traffic lights at the Forfar Road junction heading north across the Kingsway. Image: Google Street View

A roads contractor says it is working to “urgently” resolve issues with traffic lights at the Forfar Road junction in Dundee after drivers reported facing delays.

Motorists claim changes to the sequencing of the lights are causing tailbacks at the busy intersection, where Forfar Road meets the Kingsway.

There are two sets of traffic lights at the junction which should turn green at the same time for those heading northbound.

However, drivers say that in recent weeks, the second set has turned red too quickly, letting only a handful through at a time and leaving other vehicles blocking the Kingsway.

It is claimed the issue has led to queues for northbound traffic as far back as Morgan Academy, with further hold-ups on Clepington Road and Kingsway.

The first set of lights heading northbound at the Forfar Road junction. Image: Google Street View
The second set of lights drivers have to go through when heading north. Image: Google Street View

One driver said: “You cannot see the traffic light on the junction (on the Kingsway), so traffic travelling north continues to come down onto the junction and block the junction.

“This means that only six vehicles can enter the junction from Forfar Road before the junction is blocked.

“The traffic lights controlling the traffic travelling west then turn to green and the traffic cannot proceed as a result of the traffic coming from Forfar Road (northbound) blocking the junction.”

Work to resolve Forfar Road traffic lights issues ‘as a matter of urgency’

A spokesperson for Amey, which looks after the A90 on behalf of Transport Scotland, said: “We are upgrading the control system at the Kingsway/Forfar Road junction in order to improve journey times on the A90.

“The system which is being installed is more responsive to traffic conditions and leads to a significant increase in junction capacity.

“We are aware that the traffic lights at the Kingsway/Forfar Road junction are currently experiencing issues.

“We are currently liaising with our contractors to resolve this as a matter of urgency.”

