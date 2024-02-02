Dundee United sack women’s team boss Graeme Hart as departing coach laments astonishing goalkeeper stat

Dundee United have parted company with boss Graeme Hart following eight successive defeats in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL1).

Hart took the helm of the Tangerines in August 2021 following a three-year stint as coach and immediately guided the club to its first ever second tier title by a handsome margin.

United consolidated in their maiden top-flight season, securing SWPL1 survival on the final day.

They currently occupy ninth spot in the table, four points above the relegation zone. However, a recent run of poor form has seen them lose to relegation rivals Hamilton and Montrose.

A United statement read: “With 13 league matches of the current season remaining, the club have concluded that now is an appropriate time to make a change in leadership as we look to continue to progress as a team, in line with the current exponential growth of Women’s football in Scotland.”

Assistant head coach Drew Myles has been placed in interim charge.

Testing times

Writing on X/Twitter, Hart reflected on his “journey” and outlined some of the “obstacles” faced during a testing season.

He said: “What a journey! Thank you to everyone for their support during my 5 and a half years at Dundee United Women FC.

“In my first full season, the objective was to win promotion to SWPL1, which we did as champions of SWPL2.

“As a new side in the top-flight of women’s football we continued to develop, staying in the division and improving from a 10th place finish last season to now sitting in 9th as we approach the split.

“This year has seen many obstacles, with 15 new players and having to play 7 different GK’s [goalkeepers] for various reasons.

“The game is filled with challenges and my technical staff and players concentrated on the football and worked tirelessly for this football club. Thank you to the fans, my technical staff and the players!

“It’s time to reflect and seek my next opportunity.”