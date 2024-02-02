Dundee United sack women’s team boss Graeme Hart as departing coach laments astonishing goalkeeper stat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United sack women’s team boss Graeme Hart as departing coach laments astonishing goalkeeper stat

Hart leaves United following two-and-a-half years as manager.

By Alan Temple
Former Dundee United WFC boss Graeme Hart
Hart will 'reflect' following his exit. Image: Dundee United FC

Dundee United have parted company with boss Graeme Hart following eight successive defeats in the Scottish Women’s Premier League (SWPL1).

Hart took the helm of the Tangerines in August 2021 following a three-year stint as coach and immediately guided the club to its first ever second tier title by a handsome margin.

United consolidated in their maiden top-flight season, securing SWPL1 survival on the final day.

They currently occupy ninth spot in the table, four points above the relegation zone. However, a recent run of poor form has seen them lose to relegation rivals Hamilton and Montrose.

Former Dundee United WFC manager Graeme Hart
Hart at the helm earlier this season. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A United statement read: “With 13 league matches of the current season remaining, the club have concluded that now is an appropriate time to make a change in leadership as we look to continue to progress as a team, in line with the current exponential growth of Women’s football in Scotland.”

Assistant head coach Drew Myles has been placed in interim charge.

Testing times

Writing on X/Twitter, Hart reflected on his “journey” and outlined some of the “obstacles” faced during a testing season.

He said: “What a journey! Thank you to everyone for their support during my 5 and a half years at Dundee United Women FC. 

“In my first full season, the objective was to win promotion to SWPL1, which we did as champions of SWPL2.

Graeme Hart's message to fans.
Hart’s message to fans. Image: X / Twitter

“As a new side in the top-flight of women’s football we continued to develop, staying in the division and improving from a 10th place finish last season to now sitting in 9th as we approach the split.

“This year has seen many obstacles, with 15 new players and having to play 7 different GK’s [goalkeepers] for various reasons.

“The game is filled with challenges and my technical staff and players concentrated on the football and worked tirelessly for this football club. Thank you to the fans, my technical staff and the players!

“It’s time to reflect and seek my next opportunity.”

