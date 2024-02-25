Boy, 12, and three teenagers charged after ‘disturbance’ in Dundee city centre

A 12-year-old boy is one of four youths to be charged after a “disturbance” in Dundee city centre.

Police were called to a premises near the Overgate Shopping Centre shortly after 5pm on Friday evening.

Officers were also seen on Panmure Street and around the Wellgate Shopping Centre.

Four male youths – aged 12, 14, 15 and 16 – were charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.10pm on Saturday, 24 February, 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Overgate Lane, Dundee.

“Officers attended and four male youths, aged 12, 14, 15 and 16, were charged in connection with the incident.

“A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor.”