Dundee Boy, 12, and three teenagers charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee city centre Police were seen around Panmure Street and the Wellgate Shopping Centre. By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson February 25 2024, 5:34pm February 25 2024, 5:34pm Boy, 12, and three teenagers charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee city centre Police were called to Dundee city centre on Friday evening. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson A 12-year-old boy is one of four youths to be charged after a "disturbance" in Dundee city centre. Police were called to a premises near the Overgate Shopping Centre shortly after 5pm on Friday evening. Officers were also seen on Panmure Street and around the Wellgate Shopping Centre. Four male youths – aged 12, 14, 15 and 16 – were charged in connection with the incident. Police on Panmure Street. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson Four male youths charged after 'disturbance' in Dundee A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 5.10pm on Saturday, 24 February, 2024 we were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Overgate Lane, Dundee. "Officers attended and four male youths, aged 12, 14, 15 and 16, were charged in connection with the incident. "A report will be submitted to the youth justice assessor."