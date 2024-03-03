The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dundee Caird Hall show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dundee Caird Hall show

The singer-songwriter is returning to the venue in October.

By Laura Devlin
Paul Weller at the Caird Hall in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Paul Weller at the Caird Hall in 2022. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The Jam legend Paul Weller is to play the Caird Hall in Dundee as part of a tour later this year.

The singer-songwriter, who also fronted The Style Council, will play the Caird Hall on Sunday October 27.

It comes as Weller is already set to play the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline in April, while he heads north of the border for a show at Edinburgh Castle in July.

The gig comes just two years after the Going Underground singer performed to a near-capacity crowd in Dundee, treating them to songs from nearly every phase of his career.

Paul Weller Caird Hall tickets on sale this Friday

Weller first came to prominence with The Jam during the punk explosion of the 1970s.

The group scored four number one hits, including Start! and A Town Called Malice.

Having spit up The Jam at the height of their success, his new band – The Style Council – also achieved regular chart success throughout the 1980s.

Tickets for the Dundee gig will go on sale from 11am this Friday (March 8) priced at £54.45 each.

Conversation