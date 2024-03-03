The Jam legend Paul Weller to play Dundee Caird Hall show

The Jam legend Paul Weller is to play the Caird Hall in Dundee as part of a tour later this year.

The singer-songwriter, who also fronted The Style Council, will play the Caird Hall on Sunday October 27.

It comes as Weller is already set to play the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline in April, while he heads north of the border for a show at Edinburgh Castle in July.

The gig comes just two years after the Going Underground singer performed to a near-capacity crowd in Dundee, treating them to songs from nearly every phase of his career.

Paul Weller Caird Hall tickets on sale this Friday

Weller first came to prominence with The Jam during the punk explosion of the 1970s.

The group scored four number one hits, including Start! and A Town Called Malice.

Having spit up The Jam at the height of their success, his new band – The Style Council – also achieved regular chart success throughout the 1980s.

Tickets for the Dundee gig will go on sale from 11am this Friday (March 8) priced at £54.45 each.