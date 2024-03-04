Dundee’s LEZ markings peeling off before restrictions have even begun

Markings to show drivers that they are entering a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in Dundee have started to fade away.

The markings began to appear last September ahead of the introduction of restrictions in May.

Once the LEZ is enforced, drivers of non-compliant vehicles who pass into the zone face a £60 fine.

Dundee City Council says it hopes the LEZ will reduce air pollution in the city centre.

Now, members of the public have noticed that some of the markings are starting to fade away.

One person told The Courier: “It’s not even started, and the LEZ road labels are already peeling off. It’s not a great start.”

Dundee LEZ markings must be clear

Friends of the Earth (FEO) Tayside co-ordinator Andrew Llanwarne, who has been encouraged by the progress made by Dundee’s LEZ, says the markings need to remain prominent.

He said: “Certainly the signage needs to be clear so that drivers of non-compliant vehicles can see when they are about to enter the zone.

“Maybe the council will be doing some refreshing of road markings just before enforcement starts.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are investigating the early-life wear of the LEZ road marking identified.

“We will undertake the remedial work to renew the markings in advance of the LEZ enforcement commencing on Thursday, May 30.”