Dundee street cordoned off by police after man found injured

A police cordon was erected after a 45-year-old man was injured in Dundee.

Officers sealed off an area of the Hilltown, near the junction with McDonald Street, at around 2:30am on Saturday morning.

A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment before being released a short time later.

One local man said there were several police units in the area at around 3am.

He said: “I was alerted to the flashing lights at first, there were three police units here that I could see.

“Police were telling folk they couldn’t come up the street from the Wellgate side.

“The tape was situated near a grassy area at the entrance of McDonald Street.

“By the time I looked out again at midday on Saturday it was down.”

Probe continues

A spokeswoman for the force said the investigation remains ongoing as they try to establish the full circumstances.

She said: “Around 2.30am on Saturday, March 9, 2024, we were called to a report of an injured man on Hilltown, Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and a 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment and released a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”