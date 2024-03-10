Dundee Dundee street cordoned off by police after man found injured Residents said an area of Hilltown was cordoned off near McDonald Street on Saturday morning. By James Simpson March 10 2024, 4:40pm March 10 2024, 4:40pm Share Dundee street cordoned off by police after man found injured Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4918128/hilltown-dundee-man-injured/ Copy Link A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A police cordon was erected after a 45-year-old man was injured in Dundee. Officers sealed off an area of the Hilltown, near the junction with McDonald Street, at around 2:30am on Saturday morning. A 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment before being released a short time later. One local man said there were several police units in the area at around 3am. He said: “I was alerted to the flashing lights at first, there were three police units here that I could see. “Police were telling folk they couldn’t come up the street from the Wellgate side. “The tape was situated near a grassy area at the entrance of McDonald Street. “By the time I looked out again at midday on Saturday it was down.” Probe continues A spokeswoman for the force said the investigation remains ongoing as they try to establish the full circumstances. She said: “Around 2.30am on Saturday, March 9, 2024, we were called to a report of an injured man on Hilltown, Dundee. “Emergency services attended and a 45-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment and released a short time later. “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”