Home News Dundee

Locals leap to defence of Broughty Ferry ‘peeing’ postie

The Royal Mail worker was filmed apparently relieving himself in a resident's garden.

By James Simpson
The postman was doing his rounds in Broughty Ferry when he was caught short. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
The postman was doing his rounds in Broughty Ferry when he was caught short. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Locals have leapt to the defence of a Broughty Ferry postie accused of peeing in a resident’s garden.

The postman was filmed apparently relieving himself in Ewan Gibson’s garden earlier this month.

The exact location of the incident has not been revealed.

Ewan, 44, told the Scottish Sun he was “horrified” by the postie’s actions and complained to Royal Mail.

After The Courier covered the story on Monday, many readers defended the unnamed postman.

‘Where else are they supposed to pee when delivering mail?’

Posting on Facebook, Neil Robson said: “With bookmakers and toilets being closed, where are people and workers supposed to go?

“It’s something all humans need but fewer places than ever (are) available.

“Lack of toilets can’t do folk’s health or wellbeing much good – it may even cause unnecessary health issues.”

Helen Dunnin posted: “Where else are they supposed to pee when they are delivering mail?

“Folk need to get a grip.

Royal Mail is investigating the incident. Image: John Giles/PA Wire

“There are more important things going on in the world.”

Shannon MacPhail said: “Why is this a complaint? It’s human nature to need a pee, (I) doubt he makes it a regular occurrence.”

Rita Galloway also questioned the need to report the postie.

She wrote: “It’s a basic human need – more going on in the world, honestly.”

Sheena Collins said the incident had made her consider the welfare of postal workers.

‘Sad world we live in’

She said: “Never thought to ask our postie if they needed to use our toilet. Will be asking from now on.”

Some locals said Mr Gibson should have simply had a “quiet word” with the postie, or offered him the use of his toilet.

Others said the mail worker may have had health reasons that meant he had to go at short notice.

And Tracy Bee wrote: “Why report him? To make him lose his job? Absolute joke. Sad world we live in.”

A spokesman for Royal Mail told The Courier on Monday: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our people at all times.

“This incident has been raised with local management.”

We reported last year how a shop in Perthshire had banned posties from using the premises for a toilet break and a cup of tea – citing “safety reasons”.

