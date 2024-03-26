Dundee care home criticised over ‘horrendous’ staff shortages and lack of dignity for residents

A Dundee care home has been criticised over “horrendous” staff shortages and a lack of dignity for residents.

Balhousie St Ronans on Dalkeith Road has been branded “weak” in two areas after an unannounced visit by the Care Inspectorate earlier this month.

Inspectors found that, at times, there was not enough staff to meet the needs of everyone who lived at the home.

They also found residents’ dignity “was not always promoted” with relatives reporting they often turned up to find their loved ones wearing dirty clothes.

Officials rated the home “weak” for how well it supported people’s wellbeing and the quality of its staff team.

It is the second critical inspection report at St Ronans in just over a year after a visit in late 2022 found residents were left feeling “anxious and distressed” due to staff shortages.

Families find loved ones in ‘dirty clothes’ at St Ronans care home in Dundee

The latest report said: “We observed continence aids being hung on bedroom doors at

night in anticipation of them being needed.

“Staff did not consistently knock on bedroom doors prior to entering and did not always engage with people in their rooms when attending to their needs.

“People’s clothes were not always changed promptly as needed.

“Families told us they could visit their loved one and find them in dirty clothes with spillages on them.

“We observed medications including eye drops being administered at mealtimes in communal areas.

“People’s feeling of self-worth and mental wellbeing can be adversely affected by a lack of dignity and respect shown to them.”

Inspectors also spoke to staff members and residents’ families who said the service “often seemed short-staffed”.

One person told inspectors staffing at weekends was “horrendous”.

It was noted that staff worked hard but were “under pressure” at the home which had the “potential for people to receive incorrect care.”

Families also told inspectors about times they had to step in to request drinks for their loved ones.

Despite the criticism, officials did find several positive areas.

They said some interactions between residents and staff were “warm and kind”.

Additionally, staff told inspectors they felt supported by the management team and the officials saw evidence that the leadership team made efforts to cover shifts – even at short notice.

Requirements for improvement at Balhousie St Ronans after latest inspection

The Care Inspectorate report has outlined several requirements the care home must meet to improve the service.

These include providing residents with meals, snacks, and drinks that

are appropriate to meet their needs, and recording people’s nutrition and hydration needs are recorded accurately.

Additionally, the care home must ensure people working in the care service have been safely recruited and ensure that, at all times, there are enough suitably qualified and competent individuals working in the service.

A spokesperson for Balhousie Care Group said: “We were disappointed with the Care Inspectorate’s gradings for St Ronans, which in no way reflect the standards of care we expect and strive for throughout the group.

St Ronans ‘fully staffed’ according to Balhousie

“It is important to be clear, our St Ronans home is fully staffed and has had a stable staffing ratio for many months.

“It is unfortunate that at times the home is impacted by sickness.

“We are thankful to the Care Inspectorate for acknowledging, in their key message summary, the hard work carried out by our staff every day; the warmth, kindness and regard in which our residents are held, and how our staff felt well-supported by the management team.

“As ever, our residents’ health and wellbeing and their utmost care are our clear focus.”

Balhousie added they are “fully committed to recovering and exceeding” expected standards and they will work with the Care Inspectorate to meet the requirements.