Man, 19, charged in connection with alleged robbery at Perth shop

A 19-year-old man has been charged following an alleged robbery at a shop in Perth.

The incident happened at a premises on North Methven Street around 9.40pm on Friday.

Police have confirmed the man has been arrested and charged in connection with the alleged robbery.

He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a premises on North Methven Street, Perth, around 9.40pm on Friday.

“He is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday March 27.”