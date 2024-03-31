Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee

A man has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Dundee.

The 52-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on Balgowan Avenue at around 5pm on Friday.

He was taken to Ninewells Hospital.

A section of the road was shut, near the junction with Haldane Avenue in Kirkton.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, on Balgowan Avenue in Dundee around 5pm on Friday, 29 March, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

“The road was re-opened around 6.55pm.”