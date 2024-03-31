Dundee Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee The incident took place on Friday. By Chloe Burrell March 31 2024, 11:24am March 31 2024, 11:24am Share Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4936477/dundee-balgowan-avenue-car-accident/ Copy Link 0 comment A man was hit by a car on Balgowan Avenue in Dundee on Friday. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson A man has been taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a car in Dundee. The 52-year-old pedestrian was hit by the vehicle on Balgowan Avenue at around 5pm on Friday. He was taken to Ninewells Hospital. A section of the road was shut, near the junction with Haldane Avenue in Kirkton. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a crash, involving a car and a pedestrian, on Balgowan Avenue in Dundee around 5pm on Friday, 29 March, 2024. “Emergency services attended and the 52-year-old male pedestrian was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries. “The road was re-opened around 6.55pm.”
