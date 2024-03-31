4 Raith Rovers talking points as Dundee United seize initiative in Championship title battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Raith Rovers talking points as Dundee United seize initiative in Championship title battle

The Stark's Park men are remaining positive despite falling four points behind at the top of the table.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray stands with his hands at his hips
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray insists he is remaining 'glass half full' despite defeat to Dundee United. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.
By Iain Collin

Dundee United seized the initiative in the Championship title battle, with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Raith Rovers sending them four points clear at the summit.

The Tangerines inched closer to a return to the top-flight thanks to an early goal from Tony Watt and a controversial late penalty from Louis Moult.

However, Raith Rovers have a game in hand to come next week and retain full belief they can still pip their rivals to top spot come May 3.

Courier Sport takes a look at the main talking points from a Stark’s Park perspective following the Tannadice showdown.

Raith Rovers supporters let off balloons and clap as the teams come out for their match against Dundee United.
The Raith Rovers supporters were in party mood at Tannadice ahead of kick-off. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Positive mental attitude

After expressing his exasperation at officialdom at Tannadice on Saturday, Ian Murray was quick to insist he and Raith remained ‘glass half full’.

It would have been easy for those associated with the Stark’s Park club to fear the significance of defeat to United.

And not just the loss, but the nature of it.

After a whirlwind opening from Rovers, in which they could have taken a dream early lead on two separate occasions, the hosts were dominant.

Raith struggled to get any sort of foothold in the game and were second best throughout the first-half.

They would have been happy to be able to regroup at the interval just a goal behind.

Raith Rovers Manager Ian Murray holds out his left hand with a quizzical look on his face.
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray is remaining positive. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

Having said that, Zak Rudden did strike the face of the crossbar with an incredible effort.

But the hope provided by that near thing was largely misplaced as they failed to seriously threaten Jack Walton’s goal as time drifted away from them.

However, for all the disappointment at coming off second best in such an important game, Raith know they will still be at most a point behind if they can win their next two matches.

Murray has been saying for weeks he sees more twists and turns to come during the run-in.

And, given Saturday was just a third victory in their last seven games for United, there is reason for remaining optimistic that their chance is not yet gone.

Home run

Raith will be hopeful that positivity remains at the end of what Murray has confessed is a crucial week coming up next.

In the space of seven days, Rovers face Ayr United, Airdrie – their game in hand – and Partick Thistle.

That each game is at home will be of comfort to the Stark’s Park side following three games on the road.

Should they manage to meet that challenge, and with United facing two tricky away games against Queen’s Park and Morton, there could be another one of those twists predicted by Murray.

Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski punches the ball clear from Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham.
Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski punches the ball clear from Dundee United’s Kai Fotheringham. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS Group.

The Raith boss has set his side the target of at least four wins from their six remaining fixtures to give themselves a chance of pipping the Tangerines.

And he reckons they may need three from the next three.

It gives the week the feeling of being make or break for Rovers.

The destination of the title could be a lot clearer at the full-time whistle against Thistle on April 13.

Drawing a blank

Scoring goals has not often been a problem for Raith this season.

More often, it has been keeping the opposition out at the other end.

A 4-4 draw against Ayr United, 3-2 wins over Morton and (twice) Queen’s Park, a 4-3 victory against Partick Thistle were balanced out by 3-2 losses to Inverness Caley Thistle and Arbroath.

It was a defensive conundrum Murray sought to solve after five straight defeats in January and February.

Heading for Tannadice, they had kept four clean sheets from their previous five outings to prove the new approach was paying dividends.

Dundee United striker Louis Moult blasts in a shot with Raith Rovers players Kyle Turner and Liam Dick looking on.
Dundee United striker Louis Moult fires in a shot that was beaten away by Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski. Image: SNS

However, the 2-0 defeat to United represented the first time this season that Rovers have failed to score in two consecutive games.

They drew a blank for only the fifth game in 30 league outings.

But, given what is at stake, it is not the time of the season to suddenly develop attacking troubles.

The hope will be that the Kirkcaldy outfit can find a happy middle ground between the shut-outs at the back and the zeros up front.

Paying the penalty

Although not reaching their usual heights, Raith remained firmly in the game against United until Louis Moult’s crucial late penalty.

It appeared at the time an extremely harsh decision from referee Nick Walsh.

On second viewing from TV footage, that initial opinion will only be strengthened for most.

Walsh is used to making rulings on games in the Premiership with the support of VAR re-runs.

Of course, it is extremely debatable whether that would have helped Rovers anyway.

But, even without the technology, most not of a Tangerine persuasion would have questioned Walsh’s decision.

Referee Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot
Referee Nick Walsh points to the penalty spot. Image: SNS.

The whistler dished out 12 yellow cards in a game that was hard-fought without being dirty.

His fussiness appeared to bring out the worst in both sets of players, who took every opportunity to try to ‘buy’ fouls and bookings for opponents.

It made for a second-half that was low on entertainment until the controversy sparked by Walsh’s spot-kick decision.

Raith may never have found the leveller they craved had the man in the middle ignored Moult’s theatrical fall and the scoreline had remained 1-0.

However, they will desperate to avoid any more decisions going against them in the final six matches as the looming prize amplifies mistakes from players and officials.

