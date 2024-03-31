4 talking points: Dunfermline hit form but anger manager with Arbroath display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 talking points: Dunfermline hit form but anger manager with Arbroath display

The Pars are up to fourth in the Scottish Championship after three consecutive wins.

James McPake's Dunfermline made it three wins in a row with victory over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
By Craig Cairns

Dunfermline made hard work of their 3-2 victory over Arbroath.

By half-time, the tie was effectively over after goals from Ewan Otoo, Paul Allan and Chris Kane.

Scott Stewart’s double after the break meant the Pars spent a large chunk of the second half with a precarious lead.

The win lifts them into fourth in the Scottish Championship, though there is still work to do to ensure survival before Dunfermline can look towards the promotion play-offs.

The Dunfermline players celebrate Ewan Otoo’s opener. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Saturday’s game at Gayfield.

Manager’s anger

James McPake was not a happy man following the win, slamming the players for their second-half showing.

It made sense in the context of watching his team fail to do “the basics” while almost throwing away a three-goal lead.

And the Scottish Championship is still very tight from the fourth position the Pars occupy down to the other play-off positions.

As we have seen from Dunfermline’s season, perhaps more than any other Championship club, fortunes can change in the space of a few short weeks.

The Pars are nine points above Inverness in ninth with 15 points left to play for.

Paul Allan’s free kick gave Dunfermline a two-goal lead over Arbroath. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Right now, they have a good chance of sneaking fourth – but a few defeats over the next few weeks would put a completely different complexion on things.

Hitting form

That said, they may just be hitting form at an optimal time.

After hanging on for their third consecutive win for the first time this season on Saturday, they could just be coming into form at the right time.

Teams just behind them, like Morton and Airdrie, have games in hand and there will be a few six-pointers between now and the end of the season.

One standout tie is the trip to face the Diamonds a week on Saturday which could go a long way to deciding the play-off positions.

Experience key

Injuries have robbed Dunfermline of a lot of talent for large parts of the season but have also left them lacking experience at times.

The return of Kyle Benedictus has correlated with the current run of form. His know-how and marshalling of others was a huge part of last season’s success.

Chris Kane has added experience to the Dunfermline attack. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

That’s three wins in the four matches since he returned to the starting XI.

Chris Kane provides a similar level of maturity at the other end, bringing out the best in those around him.

Too little, too late from Arbroath?

Too often this season, Arbroath have shown what they are capable of when the game is already beyond them.

There have been times they have salvaged something, most notably in the 3-2 win over Raith Rovers that had a huge impact on the title race.

Jim McIntyre’s men were excellent after the break again on Saturday, and Scott Stewart came close to converting a third chance for his hat-trick in the dying minutes.

Arbroath have two games in a week to save their season: hosting Airdrie before a do-or-die trip to ninth-placed Inverness.

Conversation